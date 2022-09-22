Broncos Plummet in NFL.com's Week 3 Power Rankings Despite Win

Despite getting their first win of the season, the Denver Broncos dropped a spot in the NFL power rankings. Not only did the Broncos take a step back in the rankings, they continue to chart as the worst team in the AFC West heading into Week 3.

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus shared his rationale for Denver’s dip entering Week 3.

Denver Broncos Rank: 17

“A win is a win, but the vibes are not good in Denver right now. The Russell-led Broncos did the bare minimum on Sunday, squeaking by a bad Texans team despite an avalanche of penalties, more disturbing clock-management issues, and continued red-zone incompetence. How bad did it get on Sunday? In the second half, fans at Mile High were counting down the playclock in unison in an effort to help (OK, mock) new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos look disorganized and out of sorts thus far -- they are extremely fortunate to escape the season's first two weeks with a win. Hackett has to get this thing calmed down before the natives revolt.”

Unfortunately for Coach Hackett, some Denver natives are already calling for his head. However, they don’t have the power to send him to the unemployment line only two weeks into the season.

Broncos Country mockingly counting down the play clock is embarrassing. The hail of boos echoing throughout the Rocky Mountains has sadly become familiar due to Denver’s play the past six seasons. Broncos Country has every right to be upset.

The lack of discipline, especially on offense, has led to an egregious number of penalties. 25 penalties through two games? Entirely unacceptable.

While it's understandable that a first-time head coach would have some bumps in the road, Hackett’s overall team management leaves most fans feeling less than optimistic. There is no excuse to break the huddle with 10 seconds left on the play clock almost every time the offense trots onto the field.

The San Francisco 49ers roll into Mile High for a Sunday Night Football tilt, looking to embarrass their former NFC West rival, Wilson. Kyle Shannahan is a veteran head coach who runs a much tighter ship than Hackett’s Broncos.

With Jimmy Garappolo leading the offense, the Niners will be more efficient than if now-injured quarterback Trey Lance was at the helm. If Denver wishes to course-correct, it needs to cut down on offensive penalties and score when it enters the red zone.

If there was ever a get-right game for the Broncos early in the season, this is it. But it won't be easy.

