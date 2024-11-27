NFL.com: Broncos Still 'A Few Pieces Short' of Contending in AFC
The Denver Broncos swept the Las Vegas Raiders, defeating them 29-19 at Allegiant Stadium despite a slow offensive start. Bo Nix continues to impress and should firmly be in the top spot for Offensive Rookie of the Year, while the Broncos defense continues to hammer opponents into submission.
After 12 weeks of hitting the gridiron, the Broncos have finally reached top-10 status, checking in at No. 10 in NFL.com's Week 13 Power Rankings. The 10-spot is good for third in the ultra-competitive AFC West.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm complimented Denver on its victory but offered misgivings that this is a legitimate contender.
“The Broncos trailed the Raiders 13-9 at halftime, but then the defense and Bo Nix wrested control of the game back in their favor in the second half. Brandon Jones' third-quarter interception helped Denver take the lead, and Nik Bonitto's strip-sack with just over two minutes left finished off Las Vegas. Nix and the offense finally logged two second-half TDs after settling for three first-half field goals. The Nix-Courtland Sutton connection has really developed nicely, helping the Broncos solidify their playoff standing. Ever since Sutton turned in the first zero-target game of his career back in Week 7, he’s been hot -- and a huge factor behind Nix’s development. Sutton has 36 catches for 467 yards and three TDs (as well as a TD pass to Nix) in the five games since. That said, are the Broncos legitimate contenders? Even with Nix’s steady play and a good defense, it feels like this team is a few pieces short of seriously challenging the AFC’s heavyweights," Edholm wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The defense sparked the Broncos' second-half comeback with Jones’ interception and sealed the game with Bonitto's strip-sack. Denver's defense keeps the offense in the game when things start slow, and closes it out when ahead.
Even without Zach Allen, the Broncos produced five sacks and two takeaways while holding Las Vegas to a single touchdown. Something to monitor going forward is the leg injury to cornerback Riley Moss, as he’s been a massive part of the Broncos' success in the secondary.
The Nix-to-Sutton connection gets more robust with each game, with the duo connecting on two touchdowns on Sunday. There was plenty of speculation and push for Sutton to be traded, but the Broncos were wise to keep him around to help Nix develop.
The Broncos are contenders for the playoffs, but they need to finish out strong and defeat the other two remaining playoff-picture teams in the AFC West to be convincing. Denver gets to showcase its postseason viability Monday night under the prime-time lights against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field.
If the Broncos can secure another win going into their Week 14 bye, they’ll be in great shape to make the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50 (2015 season).
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!