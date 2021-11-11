The Broncos entered Week 9 minus their starting left tackle only to lose their right guard and right tackle in-game. It was a crisis the young players attacked.

A team missing its starting left tackle is never a good thing but the Denver Broncos had to roll with the punches against the Dallas Cowboys. It was a tough task against a defense that does an excellent job against the run and getting pressure on the quarterback.

Well, Calvin Anderson answered the call as the Broncos' rushing offense played its best game all year. Anderson held his own and absolutely killed it as a run blocker.

It wasn't perfect by any means, but perfection wasn't the expectation. Instead, Anderson opened lanes to the left side and limited the pressure coming from Teddy Bridgewater's blindside, with most of the pressure on the quarterback coming from the interior.

During the game, right tackle Bobby Massie went down, and Cameron Fleming had to step in. Based on his preseason performance, and almost losing his job, expectations were low, but Fleming exceeded them. There were issues, but his game was primarily clean, and he opened up some big running lanes.

With Netane Muti on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Denver also had to insert rookie Quinn Meinerz at right guard when Graham Glasgow got hurt on the final play of the first half. Whenever Meinerz has entered the game this season, he's played well, and he built on that even more vs. the Cowboys.

The rookie still has hiccups, but for a guy coming from Wisconsin-Whitewater to the NFL, the game doesn't look too big for Meinerz. It was an excellent collective performance by a Broncos offensive line that was down 3-of-5 starters for a good portion of the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Broncos were down 4-of-5 starters when left guard Dalton Risner left the game and Austin Schlottmann entered in relief. Though he didn't have much exposure to it being so late in the game, Schlottmann played well.



Denver has to sustain this level of O-line play, including when the team gets its starters back. If the Broncos can't muster it, it wouldn't bode well as the core of this offense was meant to be the running game.

Next up are the Philadelphia Eagles as Denver finishes its slate of NFC East opponents, and if the Broncos can dominate the trenches, they can walk away having swept the division.

