Key Battle to Watch | Week 1: Broncos OL vs. Giants DL

The victor in Broncos-Giants will come down to what happens in the trenches.

The Denver Broncos have a solid offensive line, but it will be tested against a tough New York Giants defensive line. The Giants have a stout middle with decent edge rushers, which puts pressure on the interior.

Denver's interior trio — Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, and Graham Glasgow — will be put to the test and this triumvirate needs to show up in a big way. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams are the two main forces on the Giants' D-line, handling their defensive end spots.

Austin Johnson is set to be a starter at nose tackle but he may only play sparingly. As for New York's edge rushers, Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines played a combined nine games last season.

Broncos' offensive tackles Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie should be able to hold their own against Ximines and Carter and limit the pressure from the outside. That would be huge for what the Broncos could be dealing with on the interior to provide some comfort for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and keep an open lane for the running game.

Facing off against Von Miller, Bradley Chubb (if he plays), and Malik Reed, it's inverted for the Giants' offensive tackles. Andrew Thomas and Nate Solder will be stressed to the max in blocking Denver's array of rush linebackers.

New York's Dexter Lawrence is a strong interior defensive lineman and going up against the Broncos' interior O-line could lead to problems. Denver has to find an answer for him to keep the middle open for the running game and not allow Lawrence, or linebacker Blake Martinez behind him, to really control the offense.

Having Williams up front for New York could be damaging for the Broncos' passing game. He is an underrated interior rusher and the main pass-rushing force on the Giants' defensive front. Williams had 63 total pressures last year with 11.5 sacks, so finding a solution for him in the passing game is a must.

This offseason, the Giants lost defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and B.J. Hill, both of whom were big pieces upfront, opening the door for Johnson at the nose. As a nose tackle, Johnson may not see a lot of action, but he is a solid run defender that, with help from Lawrence, can clog the middle for the running game.

The Giants' defensive line has plenty of talent and can cause many problems for the Broncos' offensive line. As a unit, Denver has to find a solution to help out the rest of the offense and not allow major losses to set the offense behind schedule, especially on early downs.

The Broncos have the edge locked down with their offensive tackles, but the interior trio could make things tough on Bridgewater and the running backs if it doesn't find a solution.

