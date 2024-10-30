Broncos OLB Challenges the Defense Ahead of Tough Ravens Matchup
The Denver Broncos are coming off a dominant win in their Week 8 matchup with the reeling Carolina Panthers. Winners of five of the last six, the Broncos will look to sustain their winning ways as they travel to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The Broncos' Week 9 matchup with the Ravens will be their most challenging this season, as Jackson can give even the best defensive coordinators nightmares. He can stop on a dime, change direction, and accelerate so fast that if you blink, you might miss one of his trademark 50-plus-yard house calls.
But the Broncos are gearing up to shut Jackson down. Rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper made it clear that the Broncos aren't satisfied with merely defeating a one-win opponent.
Even after a two-touchdown victory, Sean Payton and the Broncos weren't too pleased with the final score vs. Carolina.
"That is why we must get back to work," Cooper told the team website. "I do not feel like we put our best out there. I still feel like we have not played our best football yet. We must make sure we go back and clean up some things to get right on point because we have two big games ahead of us. We must make sure we are ready for them."
A player or coach evaluating their team honestly is essential. It provides valuable insight into the team's strengths and weaknesses, allowing the coaches and players to make necessary adjustments that foster growth and improvement.
These adjustments are especially crucial during the regular season and can significantly impact outcomes during the playoffs. The young Broncos defense seems to play well regardless of the situation and carries an aura of confidence that has become infectious.
"We just have to play four quarters," Cooper said. "On defense, we cannot give up a drive like that at the end of the game. Not even in the beginning of the game. I feel like our start and our finish just was not there. When we go against these really good teams we are about to go against, our start and our finish have to be on point."
Although the defense has been performing well, Cooper is correct in stressing the importance of playing all four quarters. While it's possible to overcome an early lead against the Panthers, if Denver is able to get out to a lead in Baltimore, it will have to maintain it. Doing so will allow their defense to be more aggressive and take control of the game.
Most teams have one or two pass-rush specialists. The Broncos have several.
The Broncos are bringing pressure from practically all 11 defenders on defense. Names like Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen each have four or more sacks.
The Broncos boast 11 players with at least one sack credited to their name, two of which are heading for double-digit sacks — Cooper and Bonitto. Bonitto leads the team with Six sacks, and Cooper isn't far behind with 5.5.
Bottom Line
As the Broncos prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Ravens, they have a significant opportunity to demonstrate that they're a genuine playoff contender. To succeed, the Broncos must consistently pressure Jackson, ensuring he never feels comfortable or finds a rhythm.
The Broncos have to remain disciplined in their gap assignments and set a proper edge. If Denver can maintain this intensity, it may force Jackson into quick, ill-advised decisions, which could lead to turnovers and ultimately contribute to a Broncos victory.
