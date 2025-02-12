Broncos 'Pathway' to Taking the Next Leap Forward Revealed by NFL.com
The 2024 NFL season is officially in the books after the Philadelphia Eagles bullied the Kansas City Chiefs in an 18-point blowout victory in the Super Bowl. For Denver Broncos fans, it's always fun to see an AFC West rival crumble on the biggest stage, but it’s time to look to what's sure to be an exciting offseason for the home team.
With the 2024 season now in the rearview, the Broncos finished No. 13 in NFL.com’s post-Super Bowl power rankings after an expectation-breaking rookie season from rookie quarterback Bo Nix. NFL.com's Eric Edholm believes Denver’s future has crystallized after Nix’s breakout season and that Sean Payton can scrounge up some more playmakers to help out his young signal caller.
“The Broncos' pathway is clearer now that they've found Bo Nix, who rewarded Denver with a fine rookie season. While the QB's ceiling remains a question, he undoubtedly made Sean Payton's offense run more smoothly. Payton still has more issues to deal with on that side of the ball than on defense. (Denver's D feels pretty close to being a title-contending unit, outside of a few needed upgrades up the middle.) Prior to the Super Bowl, Payton suggested he wanted a "Joker" on offense -- a difference-making pass catcher at running back or tight end -- to level up that unit. Payton had some elite options at those spots in New Orleans, including Reggie Bush, Jimmy Graham, Alvin Kamara, Jeremy Shockey, and Darren Sproles. He's had nothing like that with the Broncos -- not yet, anyway. This year's draft feels fairly well stocked with players who could fit this description," Edholm wrote.
Finding a franchise quarterback clears a path to building a competitive roster, and the Broncos have done just that. After the first few weeks of the season, Nix ran Payton’s offense like a well-oiled machine with few bumps in the road, giving Broncos Country hope after years of journeymen quarterbacks plagued its beloved franchise.
However, the honeymoon phase is over, and the former Oregon Duck will have to take another step forward to lead Denver back to the playoffs again and possibly secure a division title. To do this, Payton must find his “joker” on offense, which he’s expressed numerous times since arriving as Broncos head coach.
Whether that's a big slot receiver, versatile tight end, or do-it-all running back, the Broncos must surround Nix with dynamic playmakers. Can Payton find his next Bush, Graham, or Kamara this offseason?
Payton and GM George Paton have hit on several players in the past few drafts, so fans should be optimistic that the duo will find the ideal offensive dynamo to elevate Nix’s play. 2025 is chock-full of wideouts, tight ends, and running backs of all flavors, shapes, and sizes, giving the Broncos' power duo plenty of options.
This offseason is critical in just how far the Broncos can leap forward to meet and even surpass the Chiefs in the AFC West, and that goal is becoming more of a reality than a dream.
