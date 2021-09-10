Broncos' Key Rookie of Week 1: Patrick Surtain II | CB

As the Broncos get ready to take on the Giants, one rookie is under the spotlight.

The Denver Broncos defense boasts plenty of talent and they match up favorably against the New York Giants offense. The Giants' offense has a few weapons, which makes the Broncos fortunate to have such a talented and deep secondary.

In this matchup, the rookie spotlight falls on the Broncos' first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II. With the role he is expected to take on, Surtain will be used in various ways for the Broncos this year.

Matchup to Watch: Surtain vs. Engram

The most important aspect of Surtain's role will be shutting down opposing tight ends. In the opener, it will see Surtain matched up against Evan Engram, if the Giants' tight end is healthy enough to go, which could serve as the rookie's first big test.

Engram is battling a groin injury and hasn't practiced all week, putting his status in doubt. He is a very athletic 'move' tight end that can be a dangerous weapon out of the slot.

What Engram brings to the table would be difficult for any of the Broncos' linebackers which makes Surtain so crucial. Surtain has shown plenty of promising signs with how quickly he picked up Vic Fangio's defense and the Broncos trust him to learn and hold down multiple roles.

The Broncos have to find an answer for tight ends, which has been a thorn in the team's side in recent years, and Surtain has the traits to be effective in doing just that. He had a good training camp and preseason so expectations are high for him this season.

Now, it's on the rookie to step up and show he is more than ready.

