Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II to Play in Preseason Week 2
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is "somewhat positive" that "three or four players" who were inactive for last week's preseason opener will make their 2024 debuts on Sunday evening.
Chief among them is Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who's expected to start versus the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field.
"This week, Pat, we think, will be back," Payton told reporters Wednesday.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
With Surtain a healthy scratch, the Broncos deployed Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss as their starting corners in the exhibition lid-lifter against the Colts. The pair combined for three solo tackles and one pass deflection, helping limit Indianapolis' passing attack to 219 total yards amid the 34-30 victory.
Denver also received a solid effort from rookie CB Kris Abrams-Draine, who allowed zero catches across 19 defensive snaps. Pro Football Focus assigned him an 80.7 overall grade — fifth-highest on the team — and a 90.1 coverage mark.
"They got a lot of work. ... We'll push those guys back and forth," Payton said of Mathis and Moss. "They're both playing well; that's the good news."
Elsewhere in the secondary, Payton revealed that CB Art Green, who didn't practice Wednesday, is unlikely to play against Green Bay. The second-year former undrafted free agent suffered a head injury in Indianapolis and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.
"Look, I don't want to use the word 'mild' [concussion], but the symptom scores are better for him," Payton said of Green. "There's a good chance he won't go this week, and then we feel strongly he'll be ready to go next week."
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!