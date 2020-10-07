Broncos Picking Top-10 in Draft if Season Ended Today

Since 2011, the Denver Broncos have earned top-10 draft placement three times. The Broncos got the No. 2 overall pick in John Elway's maiden season, which resulted in Von Miller, then in 2018, the Broncos picked No. 5, drafting Bradley Chubb.

In 2019, the Broncos held the No. 10 overall pick by virtue of their finish, only to trade it to Pittsburgh and move back to pick 20. In the grand scope of Denver's history as a franchise, picking in the top-10 is relatively rare, though it feels like it's been uncomfortably frequent of late.

But when you finish sub-.500 in three consecutive seasons, I supposed top-10 billing in the draft is par for the course. Unfortunately, if the season ended today, the Broncos would be picking in the top-10 once again.

Right now, the Broncos would hold the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 draft. But there's still 75% of the season left to be played.

If things don't turn around soon, the Broncos will end up with another high draft pick, but still, despite the increasingly pining attitude of a small fraction of the fanbase, picking No. 1 overall is extremely unlikely.

That's because Drew Lock is going to come back. A return to the starting lineup doesn't seem likely in Week 5 but I'd be very surprised if Lock isn't back when the Miami Dolphins roll into town the following week.

Picking high in the draft is the one silver lining to a failed season but there have been too many of those campaigns of late. Elway has done a great job in the past three drafts (the youth of this roster has been Denver's only saving grace) but losing all your best veterans has a very predictable effect on your season's prospects.

Will the Broncos finish top-10 once again? There's a good chance.

But once Lock is back in the lineup, even without the likes of Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, and Jurrell Casey for the duration of the season, the 2020 campaign could take on an entirely different (and better) complexion.

