Broncos Player Profile: Baron Browning | LB

While the Denver Broncos have a solid starting linebacker duo, the team opted to get more athletic and versatile by way of the 2021 NFL draft. The Broncos selected Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning, who was probably among the most athletic and versatile players in the class, in the third round.

Browning was used in all sorts of roles in college and all the jumping around hurt his development some. When it came time to the Senior Bowl, however, he was outstanding and really caught the attention of multiple teams.

It was a bit shocking Browning lasted as long as he did in the draft because of the versatility and athleticism he brings, but the Broncos were lucky to land him at the end of Round 3. It's on the coaches now to develop the outstandingly talented prospect who is lacking in the development department.

There is a chance for Browning to push for a starting job this year, but his slow reads of developing plays will hold him back. Linebacker is such a vital position for Vic Fangio’s defense that guys have to make accurate reads or else it all could come crumbling down.

It's going to be a long road for Browning if he wants to push for a starting job, especially after he suffered a lower leg injury in rookie minicamp that kept him out of the remainder of OTAs, but the pathway is there. His athleticism and versatility go unmatched with other Broncos linebackers.

If Browning can improve his reads enough and master the mental side of the transition to the NFL, it would be difficult to keep him off the field.

