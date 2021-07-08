Sports Illustrated home
Broncos Player Profile: Patrick Surtain II | CB

What can fans expect from the Broncos' first-round pick?
By the end of the 2020 season, the Denver Broncos were forced to start their No. 9 and 10 cornerbacks due to injuries decimating the position. As a result, the Broncos went heavy-handed to better their corner room by signing Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby as free agents and taking Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. 

There are a lot of things to like about Surtain that could see him have a long and successful career, but there are some concerning aspects to his game that could hurt him. Surtain isn’t the most flexible of corners and his click and close can be clunky because of the tightness in his hips. 

Those are concerns for a corner playing in a Vic Fangio defense that uses off-coverage over 80% of the time and demands its corners keep the play in front of them, then click and close when the ball is thrown. However, there is one area to Surtain’s game that can really help cover for his issues here. 

That would be his technical base and outstanding footwork. If you want to overcome tight hips in coverage, proficient technique and footwork can cover up that issue.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!

Surtain was a good pick for the Broncos as he gives the team options in the 2022 offseason, bolsters their depth, and provides coverage combination options for this coming season. After he was drafted, there were comments made by Fangio that could foreshadow Surtain being used as a weapon to match up against tight ends this season, and to be honest, that may be the best role for him this year.

With his physicality, Surtain can take on tight ends extremely well and not get bullied like many corners would. He has the 6-foot-2 length to match up with them as well, and his tackling is reliable enough to not worry about making the tackle after the catch. 

It's going to be interesting to see just where and how the Broncos use Surtain when you factor in the other additions the team made at corner. Whatever the coaches land on, he should have a good-sized role this season. 

