Broncos Players & Coaches are Buzzing About WR Tim Patrick

During the post-draft analysis of the Denver Broncos' strengths and weaknesses, the general consensus was that the team was stacked at wide receiver. Once the 2020 season got rolling, that changed considerably when No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton was lost for the year with a torn ACL.

GM John Elway’s bold decision to double up on wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in the draft had previously drawn some flak, as it was criticized for being a Drew Lock overindulgence. While Jeudy has been as-advertised, his fellow rookie Hamler has continued to be dogged by a nagging hamstring injury that has haunted him from before the NFL Combine, through training camp, and into the regular season.

Hamler’s absence is now expected to roll into this week's rearranged road bout at the New England Patriots. While Broncos Country is undoubtedly sick of hearing the same old 'next man up' cliches, it’s been a real revelation to witness Tim Patrick's emergence in the wake of these injuries.

Patrick had a coming-out party in the Big Apple in Week 4, posting the first 100-yard receiving game as a pro which may well have caught some fans by surprise. Because of the strength at wide receiver and recent draft investments at the position, the 26-year-old entered camp as a man on the roster bubble.

One notable teammate has been pleased, though certainly not shocked, to see Patrick's hard work and perseverance start to pay off.

“We are nothing but happy for him,” Broncos' safety Justin Simmons said of Patrick’s Week 4 showing. “It’s to be expected. Tim is a guy – I’ve been with Tim for a while. And just the way he approaches his work ethic in the building, on the field and after practice. Even when we were in training camp, him and the corners were always talking about leverage, running routes, what’s harder for you to cover and what’s not. Tim is very particular in the way he approaches his work.”

Suddenly, individual dedication has been met with opportunity and Patrick has capitalized. The ex-Utah Ute had previous stops with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers before finding a home with the Broncos.

Simmons isn't the only established, young star on the team to heap praise on Patrick and take notice of his talents.

"I feel like that’s what Tim has been doing ever since he got here," Broncos' linebacker Bradley Chubb said following Week 4's win. "He’s been one of those players that you know what you’re going to get from him every time he steps on the field, and that’s the beauty of this business is those guys getting those opportunities. Unfortunately, ‘Court’ (WR Courtland Sutton) went down, but when one guy goes down, it’s another person’s time to shine. Tim stepped into that role and was amazing, and I can’t wait to see what he does the rest of this year.”

Patrick now has the chance to do a lot more than just stick around on the roster, especially if he can build on the performances that have already made head coach Vic Fangio take notice.

“I really like Tim,” Fangio enthused said last week. “I think he’s a quality NFL receiver. He’s got size; he’s big, tough, competitive at the ball. He’s a good runner after the catch. I’m not surprised with Tim. I think he’s a quality NFL receiver that I’m really glad that we have him.”

Such is the extent of Patrick’s skill-set that he is now emerging as a trusted and vocal force within the Broncos' locker room. His ascent has seen him build trust with his teammates and coaches, all of which means he is becoming part of the Broncos' offense rather than just providing sporadic production in relief of someone else.

Even when Hamler's game-changing ability returns to the field, Patrick has proven he's here to stay as he's carved himself out a role on the offense and a place with this team.

