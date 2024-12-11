Broncos Can Clinch Playoff Berth As Soon As Next Week
The 8-5 Denver Broncos are a mere two wins and some help away from returning to the postseason for the first time since 2015, ending the most ignominious drought in recent franchise history.
And the path is fairly straightforward:
1. Denver beats the Colts on Sunday
2. Houston beats the Dolphins on Sunday
3. Denver beats the Chargers in Week 16
If those factors coalesce, the Broncos will clinch a Wild Card spot by the end of next Thursday night — no matter what the competition (Miami, Cincinnati) does in the interim.
The march to the playoffs begins with a pivotal home matchup against 6-7 Indianapolis. The Broncos, currently holding onto the seventh seed in the AFC, would have a 91% chance of qualifying by defeating the Colts. Those odds would drop to 51% with a loss.
Strength of schedule isn't in Denver's favor; its final stretch is comprised of games against the Colts, Chargers, Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs, who may or may not have anything to play for in the regular-season closer.
But the point remains: With the Broncos fresh off a bye week, they (mainly) control their own destiny.
“This is as late of a bye that I've been a part of, and yet I think it fell at a good time," head coach Sean Payton said Monday. "We have a good month of football ahead of us here that's going to be—obviously all of those games are going to be important. You want to be as healthy as possible and as rested as possible, but it starts with the game this week at home.”
