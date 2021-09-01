Broncos Unveil Initial 14-Man Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos whittled the roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the NFL deadline. Along the way, the Broncos had to part ways, albeit temporarily in many cases, with several familiar faces and players whom the team still envisions a long-term place with the club.

Those cuts the Broncos want to re-sign to the roster have to pass through the NFL's waiver wire unclaimed. One such player whom the team wanted back was safety Trey Marshall but the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers claimed him.

However, the Broncos were fortunate to get 14 of the players initially waived signed to the practice squad as the team announced on Wednesday. Here's who re-signed.

Quinn Bailey | OT | Third Year

Shaun Beyer | TE | Rookie

Tyrie Cleveland | WR | Second Year

Damarea Crocket | RB | First Year

Nate Hairston | CB | Fifth Year

Drew Himmelman | OT | Rookie

Kendall Hinton | WR | Second year

Mac McCain III | CB | Rookie

Curtis Robinson | LB | Rookie

Brett Rypien | QB | Third Year

Austin Schlottmann | OL | Third Year

Marquiss Spencer | DL | Rookie

Barrington Wade | LB | Rookie

Seth Williams | WR | Rookie

You'll note that three of the players re-signed are recent Broncos' draft picks. Plus, two are players who've received significant investment and/or development in Denver, like Rypien and Schlottmann.

The Broncos can roster a 16-man practice squad, which means GM George Paton is likely combing over the league's roller-coaster roster cuts to find two more candidates. With the new NFL practice squad rules, the Broncos can 'protect' four players each week to prevent outside teams from swooping in and signing them away.

It used to be that the practice squad was for players with limited experience but the new post-pandemic rules allow six of the spots to be held irrespective of NFL tenure. Lastly, the Broncos can 'promote' two practice-squad players to the gameday roster each week but there are two caveats.

The players have to be sent back down to the practice squad the next day.

There's a two-game limit per player.

So, if Rypien were to get called up twice, after the third time, the Broncos would be required to waive him and subject him to the NFL wire. So, as beneficial as the new practice squad rules are, there's also some strategy involved in maximizing them to the greatest effect.

