Broncos Predicted to Draft Penn State TE by The Athletic
The Denver Broncos are in the thick of the playoff hunt. With an 8-5 record and a large lead for the seventh and final playoff spot, Broncos Country is in a frenzy, dreaming of the team's first playoff game since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl 50.
For the last decade around this time of year, Broncos fans would start to look forward to the offseason. Free agency rumors and mock drafts moved the needle.
While the Broncos and their fans can now stay tethered in the present, the NFL draft machine continues all the same. One of the most prominent voices in the draft media sphere — The Athletic’s Dane Brugler — released his first mock draft of the 2025 cycle.
In his inaugural mock, Brugler has the Broncos selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 23rd overall selection.
"Like Chicago, Washington and a few other teams, Denver would be wise to continue upgrading around its rookie quarterback. A more athletic and versatile version of current Broncos tight end Adam Trautman, Warren is very much a Sean Payton type of tight end. He can play inline or the “F” role and would expand the Broncos’ playbook," Brugler wrote.
The Broncos have an obvious need for additional playmakers on the offense. About a month ago, nearly every mock had Denver walking away with a wide receiver, as the position is historically a much more palatable first-round pick given the value of it, but with the reemergence of Courtland Sutton, as well as flashes from cost-controlled pieces such as Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims Jr., and Troy Franklin, some mocksters have started to pivot towards other offensive skill players.
Warren is one of two prominent tight ends currently featured near the middle to end of most first-round mock drafts (holding space for the potential of Bowling Green’s tight end Harold Fannin Jr. should he declare).
Warren is a unique playmaker for the Nittany Lions offense that is overall rather devoid of pass -catching talent on an otherwise talented roster. Given the lack of receiving talent, Penn State’s offense has evolved into one that constantly asks the question: “How can we get the ball into Warren’s hands?”
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Warren is not a speed demon at the tight end spot but he is a brutish playmaker for the offense. Whether it be direct snaps as a wildcat quarterback, screen plays, or down-the-field chunk shots, he is a unique playmaker.
Despite being so large, Warren is still very much a work in progress as a blocker and will need to continue to add functional strength to his game if he is going to be featured more prominently as an inline Y tight end as opposed to a move around the formation F. He's a solid blocker when tasked with reaching moving targets, and offers versatility in his blocking from the slot or as an H back.
Historically, tight end is one of the worst return-on-investment positions to take in the first round despite the historic season of Brock Bowers. However, with a strong rookie quarterback showing from Bo Nix and a great offensive schemer pulling the strings in Sean Payton, perhaps the Broncos could break the mold and get an equitable return on by selecting Warren with their first-round selection come this April.
