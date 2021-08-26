Are the Broncos Breaking Rookie LB Baron Browning Before he Even Suits Up?

There was a lot of hype around Baron Browning, but there is a big question following him. How are the Broncos going to use this versatile defender?

When the Denver Broncos drafted Baron Browning out of Ohio State, they got an extremely athletic and versatile linebacker. However, that versatility was also problematic as he never really settled into one position in college.

This muddied up his projection to the NFL as there wasn’t one clear spot he was best suited to without a lot of technical work being required. When the Broncos got to OTAs, Browning quickly popped up with a mysterious lower-leg injury.

Another player collided with his leg, causing a hairline fracture that took a while to heal. As a result, Browning missed the rest of the offseason program but all but the final week of training camp.

With the rookie being well behind the learning curve, the injury set him back even farther. However, Browning's athleticism can help cover many problems on the field, and hopefully, he has the playbook down by now which can also help cover some issues that might arise on the field.

Now that he's back at practice, the expectations are again at a high level, but where will Browning see the most action? It was made clear the Broncos won't spread him thin by making him cross-train positions, but that doesn’t answer the question at hand. Seeing him in-game will provide a more precise view of the team's plan for Browning after his injury.

Based on what he did in college, the most reasonable answer would be to work him behind Alexander Johnson at off-ball linebacker. That role would allow Browning to blitz and use what he learned in college as an edge rusher while limiting his coverage. He is a great athlete, but that doesn’t always translate to great coverage, especially in Vic Fangio's scheme.

There were plenty of issues with Browning's reads in college when working in coverage, but his athleticism helped cover those problems. Unfortunately, the NFL is a faster and more athletic league which means it won't be as easy to overcome those mistakes as quickly. Nevertheless, playing inside linebacker would put Browning in the best spot to succeed early on while he still grows in the other areas he needs to.

Whatever the Broncos do with Browning, he has the traits to do well early on, but there are plenty of concerns also. If Denver's long-term plan is to put him at off-ball linebacker, that makes sense with both of its starting linebackers set to be free agents after this season.

Yet, if the Broncos want Browning as a rush linebacker long-term, they have their No. 1 and No. 3 pass rusher also set to be free agents after this season and would be the more valuable position.

That's one of the best things about Browning; his versatility. The Broncos have two options with where to play him, and the team can let him work to develop at either of them. But, in the end, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Broncos focus on making Browning a hybrid defender as, ultimately, that is what his skill-set is best suited for.

