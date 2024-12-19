Broncos Promote RB Blake Watson for Week 16 vs. Chargers
With Jaleel McLaughlin sidelined, the Denver Broncos have promoted running back Blake Watson from the practice squad in advance of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen was also elevated for the Week 16 tilt, the team announced.
A projected late-round selection, Watson went undrafted this past spring despite a breakout 2023 campaign at Memphis where he set career highs across the board: rushing yards (1,152), yards per carry (6.0), rushing touchdowns (14), receptions (53), receiving yards (245), and receiving scores (3).
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound back joined the Broncos as a priority college free agent, his contract containing $275,000 in guarantees — one of the league's highest-paid UDFAs.
Watson cracked Denver's 53-man roster out of training camp and made his NFL debut in the club's Week 5 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was waived on Oct. 17 and subsequently re-signed to the practice squad.
Watson is expected to function as the third RB behind Javonte Williams and Audric Estime, all of whom will hope to find success versus a Chargers defense that ranks 19th in rushing yards allowed.
“[He is a] developmental running back," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Watson in August. "He has joker traits. I’d say he’s strong in traffic. When you just watch his preseason runs, they’re unremarkable if you will, but then when you watch them in a row, there’s power with his finish. He had these rare times, 4.31, 11.2 and all these blue marks. Then you see his ball skills."
