Broncos QB Battle Stock Report After 27-2 Win Over Packers
Broncos Country, the search for a franchise quarterback has ended. The presiding judge, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, will render his decision, and it's an open-and-shut case.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix will be the Broncos' starter this season. With a preseason performance that separates contenders from pretenders, Nix outplayed his competition, proving he's not just another name on the depth chart but the franchise's future.
From his first snap to his final drive against the Green Bay Packers, Nix demonstrated why the Broncos' faithful have reason to believe their long drought at quarterback is finally over. His performance wasn't just good; it was a showcase of potential meeting preparation, all under the watchful eyes of a coach who knows how to mold a signal-caller.
Here's an immediate stock report for each Broncos quarterback from the team's 27-2 win over the Packers in preseason Game 2.
Bo Nix | Stock Up
Nix's outing against the Packers was nothing short of impressive, leaving no doubt that he deserves the starting role. His decision-making, ball placement, and athleticism created a seamless fit with Payton's offensive scheme.
The rookie displayed maturity beyond his years, scanning the field with the speed and precision of a seasoned veteran. Nix went 8-of-9 passing for 80 yards, averaging an incredible 10.0 yards per attempt, which speaks volumes about his efficiency. Tossing a touchdown with no interceptions while maintaining a pristine 140.7 passer rating, Nix showed he can handle the pressure of leading an NFL offense.
Payton's play-calling seems tailored to Nix's strengths, allowing the young quarterback to acclimate smoothly to the Packers' defensive sets and personnel. One of the standout elements of Nix's game was his ability to spread the ball around, involving all position groups and keeping the defense guessing.
The rookie's eyes stayed downfield, a trait that will only serve him well as he continues to grow in Payton's offense. Broncos fans finally have a reason to believe they've found a long-term answer at quarterback.
Jarrett Stidham | Stock Down
As the backup, Stidham is more than capable. He understands Payton's offense, now in his second year, and has the experience to execute the plays.
Stidham completed 7-of-11 passes for 65 yards, with a solid 9.3-yard average per attempt. However, his lack of deep-threat capability was evident.
Stidham threw a safe but ultimately uninspiring game, his lone interception a blemish on an otherwise steady performance. His passer rating of 41.9 indicates that while he can manage the game, he might need more time to win it.
Stidham's preference for short, middle-of-the-field passes highlights a conservative approach. Still, in the NFL, "no risk it, no biscuit" holds.
Nonetheless, Stidham flashed his athleticism with a noteworthy scramble into the end zone, reminding everyone that he can be a dual threat when needed.
Zach Wilson | Stock Down
The third-stringer had a rough outing, but it wasn't entirely his fault. The Broncos' third-team offensive line played like it was trying to beat fans out of the Empower Field parking lot before the game ended, leaving Wilson to fend for himself.
Under relentless pressure, Wilson completed just 2-of-6 passes for 29 yards. His 14.5-yard average per attempt and an 89.6 passer rating show potential, but the two sacks and safety he took were costly mistakes. It's clear Wilson has some tools to work with, but his performance under duress was far from reassuring.
The Takeaway
The clouds over Denver have finally parted, and the Broncos' quarterback drought appears to be over. Nix's preseason performance against the Packers was a ray of hope, hinting that the Broncos may have finally found their franchise quarterback after a series of misfires post-Super Bowl 50.
The partnership between Payton and Nix has the potential to be a match made in heaven, a stark contrast to the venerated coach's brief and tumultuous relationship with Russell Wilson.
But as with any new marriage, Broncos Country should brace for some bumps. The road to success is rarely smooth, but with Nix at the helm, there's legitimate reason to believe that better days are ahead.
