Broncos QB Bo Nix Not Worried about Losing Momentum During Bye Week
On account of the 8-5 Denver Broncos receiving their bye week at the latest juncture possible, head coach Sean Payton has plenty of data at his disposal to do an overview of the season thus far.
Ever the football realist, Payton is bound to be happy with having the Broncos playoff destiny still very much in their own hands, but he will also be well aware that they teetered on the precipice during the last two outings.
What he will be delighted about however, is how rookie quarterback Bo Nix has rapidly developed in all facets through his first-13 games as a pro.
The NFL Rookie of the Year contender has an overall readiness for the stretch run, and navigating a game on Monday Night Football only provided more proof.
"There were a lot of plays in that game, a lot of kind of different football plays that happen," Nix observed of the challenging Browns game. "Really it's all about going to the next drive, not worrying about the score, not worrying about what happened before. Just worrying about the next good play off."
Nix happens to possess a rare blend of mental and physical proficiency, but it's his ability to overcome adversity that have put the Broncos in pole position to land a wildcard berth.
Constantly referring back to the draft process is commonplace with any rookie, but with Nix it all feels like ancient history, simply because nothing he's been doing looks like a first year player.
All told, those analysts who were perhaps waiting for Nix to hit the infamous-rookie wall, are maybe going to be left with egg on their faces.
Nix doesn't appear to get too high or low. He's willing to take wins however they come, and he also likes sending a message out at the same time.
"It's huge. We're a confident bunch right now," Nix had declared post-game on Monday. "We're playing aggressively. We're playing together. We're playing with a little bit of confidence and a chip on our shoulder. Just trying to continue to prove not only to other people but to ourselves that we have a really good football team. We're starting to play like it."
While the bye week provides a good chance to heal up and get guys like starting cornerback Riley Moss back to full health, it could also serve to somewhat halt the Broncos momentum.
It speaks volumes about the leadership of Nix that he's viewing the bye week as an opportunity for his team - rather than it being an untimely impediment to their progress.
"It could, but you have to take a break," Nix said about the Broncos downing tools. "You have to give your body some rest. I think the fortunate part is we've had 13 weeks to get into a rhythm. I think a week will be good for us.
“Like I said, it will be my first time, so just going to enjoy it and take some time, and be ready to come back and finish strong. I know our team is going to do the same thing. We have a week of practice to get back in rhythm before our next game when we come back, so that's all we can focus on."
