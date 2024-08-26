Broncos QB Battle Stock Report After 38-12 Win Over Cardinals
As the preseason curtain falls on the Denver Broncos' commanding 38-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the spotlight shifts to head coach Sean Payton's crucial decision on who will back up rookie quarterback Bo Nix. With the preseason games providing more data and film for review, Payton's choice will be pivotal, hinging on his risk tolerance — opting between a quarterback with a higher ceiling or a more stable, if uninspiring, higher floor.
The second and third-string battles offered a glimpse into the potential and pitfalls of the contenders. Still, one performance stood out, potentially reshaping the backup quarterback landscape in Denver.
Let's examine the final Broncos quarterback stock report of the summer.
Jarrett Stidham: Stock Down
Stidham, now in his second year under Payton's tutelage, had limited opportunities to prove his worth in the game against the Cardinals. Stidham played just one series, completing 2-of-4 passes for a modest 28 yards.
Stidham's brief appearance was marred by a tendency to lock onto a single receiver, causing him to overlook other open targets who could have turned short gains into significant yardage. This habit, coupled with his career passer rating of 78.3, suggests that he is a known quantity — a quarterback with a steady hand but little potential for breakout plays.
Stidham's minimal playing time raises questions about whether he was given a fair shot at claiming the backup role. With such a small sample size, there wasn't enough evidence to tip the scales decisively in his favor.
Stidham's performance lacked the spark needed to sway Payton's decision, leaving Broncos fans to ponder whether his fate as the backup quarterback and making the roster is sealed or if there's still a chance for him to prove himself.
Zach Wilson: Stock Up
In stark contrast, Wilson took the field with the vigor of a man determined to rewrite his narrative. Cast off by the New York Jets and labeled a bust, he seemed to harness a player's energy with everything to prove.
Broncos GM George Payton and Coach Payton appear to have thrown Wilson a lifeline, and the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft grabbed it with both hands. His performance against the Cardinals was nothing short of a revelation.
Wilson's performance, going 16-for-25 for 251 yards and two passing touchdowns and earning a passer rating of 123.9, was a beacon of hope for the Broncos. His arm strength and accuracy, reminiscent of his highly regarded days as a BYU draft prospect, were on full display.
Despite the four sacks Wilson took, a reflection of the inconsistent protection from the offensive line and his need to speed up his decision-making process, his ability to move the ball downfield and make plays in critical situations made him the undisputed alpha in this QB2 contest. His performance has the potential to reshape the Broncos' quarterback situation and inject a new sense of optimism into the team and its fans.
There remains a lingering question about whether Payton created a level playing field for Stidham. Earlier in the week, Payton lauded Wilson's arm talent during a press conference, which now seems almost prophetic considering the QB's strong showing against the Cardinals.
Was this a case of Payton setting the stage for Wilson to succeed and perhaps inflate his value around the NFL, or simply a reflection of his honest assessment of his quarterbacks? Only Payton knows for sure, but the writing may have been on the wall before the game began.
And now, with Wilson emerging as the darkhorse to be the backup, Payton can prove his doubters wrong. If Wilson can continue to play at this level, the much-maligned reclamation project could become one of Payton's greatest successes.
It's a chance for Payton to reaffirm his reputation as an offensive mastermind who can develop young talent and revive careers that others had written off.
Broncos fans, the future looks promising. After years of uncertainty, Denver may have finally found stability and potential in its quarterback room, setting the stage for a new era of Broncos football.
