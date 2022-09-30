The Denver Broncos sit at 2-1, tied for first in the AFC West. A win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 would give the Broncos sole possession of first place, regardless of what happens with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders sit at 0-3 but don't think for a minute that they're harmless. A wounded animal is always the most dangerous.

Plus, the Raiders have swept the Broncos in each of the past two seasons, owning a current four-game winning streak. And Denver has never won at Allegiant Stadium.

What version of the Broncos will show up on Sunday? Let's go around the table to hear from our team of experts on what to expect from the Broncos in Week 4.

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 2-1: The Broncos have a golden opportunity to finish off the Raiders for the season and beat the extremely unpopular Josh McDaniels. One big present with a bow on top falls right in Broncos Country's lap as Javonte Williams runs riot for 130 yards and two scores.

Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 10

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 2-1: The Broncos are about to put the final dagger in the Raiders this coming Sunday. Maxx Crosby is a one-man wrecking crew, but there is a way to neutralize his ability by leaning into the run game and trusting the offensive line to take over. The Broncos defense is able to contain all of the weapons for the most part and come up with another close win.

Pick: Broncos 21, Raiders 17

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 2-1: It’s time for the Broncos' third-ranked defense to prove that last week's dominant performance wasn’t an accident. Look for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to prioritize stopping Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. It's time for quarterback Russell Wilson to shift into high gear and use his legs to create opportunities.

Pick: Broncos 21, Raiders 17

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 2-1: The Broncos face a struggling Raiders defense who will likely be without their starting cornerbacks. This is a great opportunity for a get-right game for the Broncos offense and they will take advantage of that.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 2-1: f the Broncos want to show they can command the AFC West, they must fix what ails them and take this game in Las Vegas. The Raiders are reeling, and it would be a perfect opportunity to put the final nail in McDaniels' coffin. The Broncos find a way to win on the road with a better offensive performance.

Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 17

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 2-1: This game lines up nicely for the Broncos, even in the face of being swept by Vegas the past two years. The Raiders' biggest weakness is the defense, which sets up nicely for a break-out game for Wilson. This is the game that Wilson reminds everyone why the Broncos mortgaged the next few drafts to acquire him, and signed him to a five-year extension worth $245 million. Courtland Sutton finds the end zone for the first time this season.

Pick: Broncos 23, Raiders 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 2-1: I foresee a contest filled with splash plays as Denver’s offense begins to find its groove. One of three things will happen: Russ will pop for 3-plus TDs, Patrick Surtain II will snag a pick-six, or Montrell Washington houses a return against old pal Tom McMahon. Regardless the Broncos will end their winless streak against their bitter rival — the death blow to McDaniels’ first season in Vegas.

Pick: Broncos 26, Raiders 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 2-1: Will this finally be the week the Broncos offense gets right? This is not a horrific Raiders team, but at 0-3, anyone who was touting them as an AFC West contender should be ashamed. The Raiders have edge rushers and pass catchers, but the rest of the roster just isn't that good. Denver should have an offensive 'get-right' game this week, and the defense should continue to play like a top-5 unit.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 16

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 2-1: The Raiders don't have a good defense, so this is the week the Broncos offense needs to get things together. The defense has shown it can be very good, the special teams has improved, but now it's time for the offense to do its part. I'm betting that happens.

Pick: Broncos 24, Raiders 17

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-2: The Raiders are starting to crumble under the massively inflated ego of McDaniels. Not to mention the Raiders' starting cornerbacks are battling injury. This will not be easy, but if the Broncos can game plan for Crosby, they should win their first divisional matchup of the season. Russ cooks in Sin City with Sutton and Javonte Williams on the ground.

Pick: Broncos 23, Raiders 16

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 1-2: This feels like a game the Broncos should win dominantly, but it makes me very nervous going into a divisional bout in which the opponent is looking for its first victory on the season. With the way the Broncos have looked offensively, this could be a 'get-right' game, as the Raiders defense is banged up and already bad with their starters on the field. However, I won't believe it until I see it. I'm taking the Broncos, but won't be surprised to see them drop this game on the road.

Pick: Broncos 17, Raiders 13

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-1: The Raiders have a lot of issues on their defense, and their offense gets off to slow starts. The Broncos have a tough defense, and while their offense has issues, this is a game to get back on track. The pass rushers are all over Derek Carr while the secondary limits the pass-catching weapons, and the Raiders' non-existent run game continues. Denver's offense bounces back in a big way to put them first place in the division.

Pick: Broncos 41, Raiders 16

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 1-2: Denver has a chance to cripple an AFC West rival whose offensive line is questionable at best and can be exploited by Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb. The Raiders' secondary is abysmal as well, so Wilson and company are primed for a break-out game.

Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 17

