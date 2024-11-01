Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Ravens Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos sit at 5-3 and deserve some respect for making hay while they could. But now, the true test begins as the Broncos embark on a brutal two-game road trip, only to come home to face another division leader in Week 11.
Today, though, we're focused on predicting the Broncos' Week 9 tilt vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are 5-3 and are striving to remain in the AFC playoff picture.
How does this game shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff envisions this one unfolding for the Broncos.
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 5-3: The rubber has met the road for the youthful and ambitious Broncos. How the Broncos get it done in Baltimore will be all about inspiration and perspiration, and a certain amount of luck. It's hard to pick the Broncos over the Ravens, but this team looks like it really likes winning.
Pick: Broncos 24, Ravens 17
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 5-3: The Ravens figure to be the hardest test for the Broncos' this season. The Ravens are blessed with an incredible offense that can win in a multitude of ways. However, the Ravens facing a short turnaround to play on Thursday night in Week 10, and Lamar Jackson's injuries may change the dynamic. Denver should be able to get plays against the Baltimore offense, especially in the air. It might not look pretty early, but Bo Nix does just enough to generate scoring drives, and throws the match-sealing touchdown to Courtland Sutton.
Pick: Broncos 16, Ravens 10
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 5-3: The Ravens are a good team but they are vulnerable as they have lost to and been nearly defeated by lesser opponents. However, the game is in Baltimore and the Ravens are in a must win situation after their loss on Sunday. The Broncos will put up a good fight but will lose a close one to a contender.
Pick: Broncos 17, Ravens 20
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 5-3: The Broncos have played one of the easiest schedules in the NFL to date, but things ramp up exponentially in the next three weeks. Denver currently has the No. 1 defense across many metrics, but Jackson and Derrick Henry are a different test. It’s an unfair ask for a rookie to shoulder so much of the team's success, but given how Baltimore stops the run, it will come down to Nix making plays, keeping the offense on the field, and finishing drives with sevens instead of threes.
Pick: Ravens 23, Broncos 17
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 5-3: The Ravens have arguably the best offense in the NFL, and their defense isn't as good but it's better than Denver's last two opponents. Additionally, the Ravens are smarting over letting one get away from them against the Cleveland Browns last week. The Broncos should put up a valiant effort but the Ravens pull it out in the end.
Pick: Ravens 20, Broncos 17
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 4-4: The Broncos face a daunting test against Baltimore’s top-rated offense and Jackson’s efficient command on the ground and through the air. Denver's hope for a win hinges on a defensive lockdown and a big play from Sutton. If the Broncos can defy the nine-point spread and squeeze past Baltimore, they’ll catapult themselves from underdog to serious playoff contender.
Pick: Broncos 21, Ravens 24
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 4-4: Unlike Week 8, nothing about this game is easy for the Broncos — facing a legitimate Super Bowl favorite and its MVP-caliber stars, on the road, in an early-afternoon time slot. Win or lose, the tilt will be hard-fought in front of the majority of the country, but I feel the Ravens simply have too many horses for an ascending Denver squad to contend with. It’s an almost impossible task to curtail both Jackson and Henry; at least one will get his. The good news: KC awaits a ticked-off orange and blue.
Pick: Ravens 30, Broncos 24
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 4-4: The Broncos are playing the Ravens at the right time with a banged up Jackson dealing with knee and back injuries. Denver’s defense will have to contend with Henry’s violent rushing attack, but should be able to hang. Nix and Sean Payton’s offense does just enough in an ugly outing to steal one on the road in Baltimore.
Pick: Broncos 27, Ravens 24
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 4-4: This Ravens team is going to come out madder than a wet hornet nest after dropping a winnable game against Cleveland last week, so Denver better tighten its chin straps an extra notch on Sunday. Baltimore is dynamic offensively and creates a ton of explosive plays in multiple ways, so Denver's offense is going to have to be able to answer the bell. I think the Broncos can, they just need their playmakers to actually make plays when presented upon them. I'm taking the upset on a last second Wil Lutz field goal.
Pick: Broncos 24, Ravens 23
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 4-4: The Broncos defense has the chance to prove it's truly elite against the best rushing offense in the league. What will really determine this game is whether Nix can dominate through the air. Playing in hostile territory against an MVP candidate in Jackson will be just too much for this young Broncos squad.
Pick: Ravens 21, Broncos 20
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 4-4: If the Broncos are to be legitimate playoff contenders in the AFC, they must be able to hang with a powerhouse team in the Ravens. Because the Ravens are ranked last in passing defense, there will be opportunities for Nix to make downfield throws. On defense, there is one important key to victory: Stopping Henry and this running attack. In the end, the Broncos come close but fall short on a late Justin Tucker field goal.
Pick: Ravens 24, Broncos 21
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 3-5: This is truly a toss-up game in my book. Two advantages are working for the Broncos in this one, with the Ravens being thin at the defensive line because of injuries and the Ravens having a divisional game just a few days later to prepare for. I have the Broncos getting a bit of a running game going and controlling the clock leading to a huge win.
Pick: Broncos 24, Ravens 20
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-5: Nix just received some serious recognition from the league as the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Month, and it would be a shame to see that award punctuated by a stinker performance in Baltimore. But such is often the way things work out in the trial-and-error life of a young quarterback, even one destined to become a franchise guy. Baltimore losing to Cleveland last week means Jackson and company are going to be very stubborn about allowing an upstart Broncos squad to roll in and beat them. This game will be close, but the more battle-tested Ravens come out on top with an end-of-game field goal.
Pick: Ravens 26, Broncos 23
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 2-6: Expect the Ravens to start strong as they aim to recover from their humiliating loss to the Browns. While Denver's defense may bend, it won't break, as the Broncos will snatch a late victory in the closing seconds.
Pick: Broncos 27, Ravens 24
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-6: The Broncos defense gets challenged by the Ravens offense, which boasts one of the best passing games and the best rushing attack in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Broncos offense faces the NFL's best rushing defense and the worst passing defense. Nix and the Broncos' passing attack does well, while their rushing offense fails. In the end, the Broncos defense breaks, and the Ravens walk out with the win.
Pick: Broncos 20, Ravens 28
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!