The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 23-7 Loss to Ravens

The Broncos didn't have much to write home about in their ugly Week 4 loss to the Ravens.

The Denver Broncos ran into their first speed bump of the season with a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Although the Orange and Blue played with effort, they struggled in executing their assignments in critical moments of the contest, falling at home 23-7.

Playing against a high-caliber team like the Ravens, the margin for error is narrow. During Sunday’s contest, the Broncos produced some good, bad, and lots of ugly. Let's break it down.

The Good

Javonte Williams | RB: Williams' all-in running style is rapidly making him a fan favorite. The rookie running back made the crowd at Empower Field go wild on his 31-yard romp that left Ravens defenders wondering what hit them. Williams' devastating running style is reminiscent of a faster version of former Pittsburgh Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis.

Caden Sterns | S: The Broncos defense struggled to effectively rush Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with their front four defenders. Vic Fangio found a new way to create quarterback pressure, though, by blitzing rookie safety Caden Sterns. The up-and-coming safety timed his blitzes perfectly to sack Jackson twice in key situations.

Kendall Hinton | WR: With the chest injury to wideout Diontae Spencer, Hinton immediately became Mr. Indispensable. The coaching staff has the versatile second-year player on speed dial. Last season Hinton stepped in to play emergency quarterback in Week 12 and he did an admirable job as a return specialist this past Sunday. He also caught one pass for 15 yards as a wide receiver.

The Bad

Drew Lock | QB: In the wake of Teddy Bridgewater's concussion, Lock was called upon to lead the offense to a come-from-behind victory. However, Lock never looked comfortable in the pocket. He still possesses a rocket arm but Lock didn't pay like he had confidence in it, finishing 12-of-21 for 113 yards and an ill-advised red-zone interception. If Bridgewater remains injured, look for the coaching staff to adapt the offensive game plan to Lock's strengths.

Secondary: The well-respected secondary allowed Jackson to pass for 316 yards and a touchdown. It was only the second 300-yard passing game in the star QB's career. On a few occasions, the Broncos suffered coverage breakdowns that allowed Ravens receivers to run wide-open routes. Denver's vaunted secondary will need to get back in the film room and resolve its communication failures.

The Ugly

Broncos O-Line: The unit relinquished constant pressure on Bridgewater and Lock, sabotaging Denver's offensive game plan. Neither QB was able to get set up and operate the offense on schedule and the final score confirms that. It's gut-check time for Mike Munchak's O-line room.

