Broncos Rule Out Glasgow, Risner Questionable on Final Week 4 Injury Report

The Denver Broncos enter Week 4 as the veritable walking wounded, hoping to remain undefeated. The 2-1 Baltimore Ravens will have a little something to say about that, though.

Both teams have their fair share of injuries to key players. For the Broncos, it's been one key player lost to injury reserve after another thus far... game after game.

With Denver trying to get to 4-0 for the first time since 2016, the final injury report was unveiled on Friday, and suffice to say, the Broncos will for sure be without one of their starting lynchpins on the offensive line.

All eyes have been on the practice report each day to see how starting guard tandem Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow progress. After not practicing all week, Glasgow has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Risner fought through his foot pain to practice on Friday, though he was limited. Risner has yet to miss a start for Denver since arriving as a second-round pick back in 2019. Considering he practiced on Friday, I'll be a little surprised if he doesn't start vs. the Ravens.

The Broncos would be better off just rolling with the rookie Quinn Meinerz, giving Risner the time to get right. Meinerz was impressive in relief of Risner at left guard last week so many are champing at the bit to see if he can duplicate those results.

Five other Broncos join Risner as being questionable for Week 4 — including RB Melvin Gordon (ribs/lower leg), OLB Andre Mintze (hamstring), DL Shelby Harris (wrist/illness), LB Baron Browning (back), and DL Dre'Mont Jones (calf).

As for the Ravens, just as expected, start quarterback Lamar Jackson went from a did-not-participate designation on Wednesday and Thursday to being a full go in Friday's session. He's playing.

For those fans pining to see the return of Derek Wolfe to the Mile High City, I'm sorry to report he's been ruled out with a back/hip injury. Also ruled out is starting left tackle, you know, the guy who protects Jackson's blind side, Ronnie Stanley.

Jackson has been sacked eight times already so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos give Von Miller a few more snaps on the defensive right side of the formation to try and exploit Stanley's backup.

All in, the Ravens have nine players listed as questionable and two ruled out.

