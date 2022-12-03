Broncos Update WR Courtland Sutton's Status for Ravens Matchup
The Denver Broncos remain a very banged-up and injured team. It should be expected entering Week 13 of an NFL season, but for the Broncos, the sting and attention of the injury bug has been inordinate.
While head coach Nathaniel Hackett might sound like he's complaining or making excuses when he says that no team has been affected by injuries as the Broncos, he's not wrong. Entering Week 13's road tilt at the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos are again the walking wounded.
Let's get to this week's injury report.
Broncos
Out
- LB Dakota Allen | Hamstring
- FB/TE Andrew Beck | Hamstring/illness
- WR KJ Hamler | Hamstring
- DL Jonathan Harris | Knee
- CB K'Waun Williams | Wrist/elbow/knee
Questionable
- WR Courtland Sutton | Illness
- WR Jerry Jeudy | Ankle
Full Go
- LS Jacob Bobenmoyer | Wrist
- WR Kendall Hinton | Foot
- S Kareem Jackson | NIR
- DL Dre'Mont Jones | Illness
- K Brandon McManus | Quad
- OL Dalton Risner | Shoulder
- WR Jalen Virgil | Hip
Analysis: A bug is ripping through the Broncos' locker room, but there is hope yet that Sutton will be good to go on Sunday in Baltimore. Keep an eye on the situation, as Jeudy is questionable with an ankle that has caused him to miss the last couple of games.
Harris' injury hurts the defensive line's depth, but he's a rotational player. Williams was initially listed as questionable before the Broncos downgraded him to out on Saturday. His absence will sting, especially with how physical he is in the box.
It's not too late to get your Broncos-Ravens tickets. Be sure you're there with SI Tickets!
Read More
Ravens
Out
- WR Tylan Wallace | Hamstring
Questionable
- OLB Del'Shawn Phillips | Quad
- OT Ronnie Stanley | Ankle
- S Kyle Hamilton | Knee
- CB Marlon Humphrey | Ankle
Full Go
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul | NIR
- CB Marcus Peters | NIR
- TE Nick Boyle | Illness
- OG Ben Cleveland | Illness
- OT Daniel Faalele | Illness
- QB Lamar Jackson | Quad
- TE Isaiah Likely | Ankle
- OT Patrick Mekari | Illness
Analysis: The bottom line here is that Jackson is going to play. That quad injury could slow him and limit his explosiveness with his legs.
Keep an eye on Baltimore's secondary, with both Hamilton and Humphrey questionable. That could play into the hands of the Broncos' beleaguered passing game.
Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.
Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!