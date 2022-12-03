Broncos Update WR Courtland Sutton's Status for Ravens Matchup

The Denver Broncos remain a very banged-up and injured team. It should be expected entering Week 13 of an NFL season, but for the Broncos, the sting and attention of the injury bug has been inordinate.

While head coach Nathaniel Hackett might sound like he's complaining or making excuses when he says that no team has been affected by injuries as the Broncos, he's not wrong. Entering Week 13's road tilt at the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos are again the walking wounded.

Let's get to this week's injury report.

Broncos

Out

LB Dakota Allen | Hamstring

FB/TE Andrew Beck | Hamstring/illness

WR KJ Hamler | Hamstring

DL Jonathan Harris | Knee

CB K'Waun Williams | Wrist/elbow/knee

Questionable

WR Courtland Sutton | Illness

WR Jerry Jeudy | Ankle

Full Go

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer | Wrist

WR Kendall Hinton | Foot

S Kareem Jackson | NIR

DL Dre'Mont Jones | Illness

K Brandon McManus | Quad

OL Dalton Risner | Shoulder

WR Jalen Virgil | Hip

Analysis: A bug is ripping through the Broncos' locker room, but there is hope yet that Sutton will be good to go on Sunday in Baltimore. Keep an eye on the situation, as Jeudy is questionable with an ankle that has caused him to miss the last couple of games.

Harris' injury hurts the defensive line's depth, but he's a rotational player. Williams was initially listed as questionable before the Broncos downgraded him to out on Saturday. His absence will sting, especially with how physical he is in the box.

It's not too late to get your Broncos-Ravens tickets. Be sure you're there with SI Tickets!

Ravens

Out

WR Tylan Wallace | Hamstring

Questionable

OLB Del'Shawn Phillips | Quad

OT Ronnie Stanley | Ankle

S Kyle Hamilton | Knee

CB Marlon Humphrey | Ankle

Full Go

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul | NIR

CB Marcus Peters | NIR

TE Nick Boyle | Illness

OG Ben Cleveland | Illness

OT Daniel Faalele | Illness

QB Lamar Jackson | Quad

TE Isaiah Likely | Ankle

OT Patrick Mekari | Illness

Analysis: The bottom line here is that Jackson is going to play. That quad injury could slow him and limit his explosiveness with his legs.

Keep an eye on Baltimore's secondary, with both Hamilton and Humphrey questionable. That could play into the hands of the Broncos' beleaguered passing game.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!