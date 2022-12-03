3 Keys to Broncos Beating the Ravens & Shocking the World

Once again, Broncos Country is staring into the sun as any hope dims of achieving a mediocre record this season. The Denver Broncos' decisive loss last week to the three-win Carolina Panthers set head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his players on the path to becoming the most disappointing team in the NFL.

But, like Mother Nature, NFL schedulers based in New York are uncompromising and unforgiving. This Sunday, the Broncos are poised to compete against the physical and relentless Baltimore Ravens, led by the most elusive quarterback in the league, Lamar Jackson.

The Broncos face the proverbial balanced breakfast as they contend with the Ravens' sixth-ranked offense and ninth-ranked defense. For Hackett, hope is not a strategy; he must live up to the hype of his opening press conference to keep the score competitive.

What will it take to emerge victorious? Let's dive into my keys to a Broncos victory.

Make Jackson a Pocket Passer

When Jackson steps on the grass, he is the fastest person on the field. To make matters worse, he possesses the strength to break through uninspired arm tackles.

The veteran quarterback ranks second behind Chicago's Justin Fields with 755 rushing yards. Let’s be clear: Jackson has a capable arm and can beat you if he does not feel pressure.

Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will have to pick his poison, and dial up blitz packages, risking Jackson breaking containment and running untouched for a touchdown. Either that, or rush four pass rushers and designate a spy to take away his running lanes.

Look for Evero to assign a strong safety to condense Jackson’s running options. The assignment for the Broncos' defense is to keep the indefinable quarterback under 300 combined yards.

Control the Clock

Keeping the Ravens' offense on the sidelines is a must. A repeated three-and-out offensive sequence for the Broncos would be tantamount to swallowing a poison pill.

Denver's best hope is to run the ball at least 50% of its snaps and stay in two-tight-end sets to cope with the oncoming waves of Raven pass rushers. The kiss of death for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense is to lock themselves in shotgun formation with three wide receiver sets.

It’s no secret that the Broncos’ offensive line struggles in pass protection, and the wide receiving corps has been covered by opposing defensive backs like pigs in a blanket. Executing outside zone runs to set up play-action passes is the best course to gain first downs and keep the chains moving.

Unfortunately, if Hackett has watched the tape of his team’s first 11 games, there is sufficient evidence to suggest his squad needs the correct scheme or personnel to succeed with a pass-first mentality.

Win the Battle for Field Position

On numerous occasions, punt returner Montrell Washington’s flawed decision-making has effectively locked the Broncos' offense in problematic field position. As a result, Wilson and his comrades often start drives inside their own 10-yard line.

To make matters worse, the Broncos placed themselves in more dire situations by not making a first down. There begins the vicious cycle of an infective offense, setting a worn-out defense in an exposed position.

This led to defensive lineman Mike Purcell providing Wilson with some direct sideline feedback against the Panthers. Hackett and his staff must pound the table and reinforce the consequences of not making good decisions and avoid self-inflicted, drive-killing penalties with his team.

Bottom Line

The sun has set on the Broncos' prospects of having a satisfying season. In Sunday’s game, we will see by Denver's level of effort which players have Hackett, the coaching staff, and each other’s back.

Early in the contest, Baltimore's physicality will test whether a player wearing an orange and blue jersey will subtly raise the white flag and surrender, or fight for pride.

