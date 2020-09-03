SI.com
Broncos' RB Phillip Lindsay Expresses Optimism for 2020 NFL Season if Players 'Stick to the Game Plan'

BobMorris

There's no question that Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is a talented player. He's rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie in 2018, after entering the NFL as a college free agent.

But Lindsay also demonstrates a lot of wisdom and maturity, as evidenced by when he was asked Wednesday during a Zoom press conference about the low number of positive tests for COVID-19 throughout the NFL.

Lindsay brought plenty of insight and thoughtfulness to his response. First, he recognized that, because players have to commit so much time to training camp, they aren't spending their time with other activities outside of the home.

"We’re here from 6:30 [a.m.] to 8:30 or 9:00 [p.m.] at night," Lindsay said following Wednesday's practice. "By the time you get home, you’re tired. If you have kids, you have to make sure that they’re OK and make sure your wife or your girl is OK. You don’t have a lot of time. I’m not surprised that we’re doing well."

Lindsay then talked about the importance of taking responsibility during the season and making sure every player holds each other accountable. He acknowledged that there can be temptation to go out and have fun, but it's important players avoid doing that.

"You’re paying a bunch of 21 and 22-year-old kids and telling them to stay home with all this money and all this little freedom," he said. "You hope that they’re mature enough to say, ‘Look, if you’re going to do all that, do it after the season.’ Let’s get through the season, and after the season, they should have something figured out, or at least know more about it."

Those are wise words from the third-year player. It shows that Lindsay is doing more than putting the time in to get better as a player. He is understanding the importance of being a locker room leader and making sure younger players realize they must be responsible if they want to play a full NFL season.

COVID-19 has presented some challenges, but multiple sports organizations have demonstrated that it can be contained if players practice responsible behavior. Lindsay understands that, as evidenced by what he had to say.

Lindsay pointed out there's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, how it may affect people over the long term, or even lead to death. But the running back said it's possible to play football if everyone works together and engages in safe behavior.

"I don’t want to be the reason someone dies, or I don’t want to be one that dies and leaves my family behind because somebody didn’t want to make the right decisions," Lindsay said. "It’s scary, but if everybody sticks with this game plan and are in it with each other, we’ll have an OK season and we’ll be able to get through a season."

I hold cautious optimism that the NFL can get through the season if everyone makes safe decisions and keep responsible behavior in mind. As Lindsay pointed out, there can be temptations, but avoiding them will be key to the NFL season moving forward.

And it's great to see Lindsay not only give Broncos fans plenty to like about him from a talent standpoint but from a maturity standpoint, too.

