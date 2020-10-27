SI.com
Broncos Re-Sign DT Sylvester Williams to Active Roster, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos suffered another cataclysmic injury in Week 7's 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet another starter went down with a season-ending injury. 

The newly-paid nose tackle Mike Purcell, only three weeks removed from signing his three-year extension with the Broncos, suffered a foot injury vs. Kansas City that turned out to be a Lisfranc. He's done for the year. 

Even with reinforcements having arrived last week in the form of Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker — both of whom returned off injured reserve — we knew the Broncos would have to make one more addition to add some girth to the defensive line. Only a couple days removed from cutting him, the Broncos decided to rekindle things with Sylvester Williams, according to Denver7's Troy Renck. 

"With Mike Purcell lost for the season with a foot injury, Broncos are signing Sylvester Williams back to active roster. Williams played 7 snaps vs Patriots two weeks ago and made big stop on a two-point conversion," Renck tweeted Tuesday morning. 

Williams was Denver's 2013 first-round pick who went on to start on two different Super Bowl teams. He anchored the all-time 2015 defense at nose tackle that brought home the Broncos' third Lombardi Trophy. 

After initially signing him to the practice squad in early October, the Broncos promoted Williams to the active roster where he made a modest impact. Although his NFL star has diminished in recent years, he brings experience in spades. 

Williams, 6-foot-2, 313 pounds, doesn't quite have the girth of a Purcell but he can contend at the point of attack. In tandem with DeShawn Williams, who's come on strong in recent weeks, the Broncos should be able to get by with these Williamses in place of their injured starter. 

Plus, 'Sly' has a long history with D-line Coach Bill Kollar, who helped Williams reach his potential as a starter when he arrived with Wade Phillips back in 2015. At this point, the Broncos have been handed nothing but lemons by the Football Gods but a veteran with Williams' experience could allow the team to make some lemonade and fight on through the balance of the season. 

Next up are the Los Angeles Chargers, whom Williams played for last year. Another AFC West bout awaits and the 2-4 Broncos can't afford to lose this one. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

