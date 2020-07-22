Mile High Huddle
Broncos Reach Agreement with Fourth-Round TE Albert Okwuegbunam on Four-Year Deal per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are poised to begin training camp next week, which begins with a multi-stage player testing process on Thursday. The Broncos rookie class, as well as the quarterbacks and rehabbing players, will report on Thursday and take the first of two coronavirus tests. 

If negative, the players will test again on Sunday, and if they remain negative, they'll be able to walk through the doors at UC Health Training Center and get started on the business of the 2020 season. One such player who'll have nothing inhibiting him from walking through those doors (pending 'rona test) is rookie fourth-round tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. 

According to KUSA's Mike Klis, the Broncos agreed to terms with Okwuegbunam on a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday. 

"Broncos and 4th-round draft pick Albert O have agreed to terms on 4-year contract, per source," Klis tweeted on Wednesday. 

Under CBA rules, Okwuegbunam's contract is slotted. As the No. 118 overall draft pick, he'll receive a signing bonus of $749,040 and the total value of the four-year deal is worth $4,044M.  

Okwuegbunam played his college ball at Missouri, where he spent two seasons with Drew Lock. Because of Lock's friendship and past ties with Albert O., GM John Elway placed a call to his young QB on draft day to ask for the 411 on the talented tight end. 

Lock gave a glowing recommendation and the Broncos pulled the trigger. At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Okwuegbunam is a big, strong, explosive athlete. He ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is actually just a fraction faster than Denver's former first-rounder Noah Fant (4.50s). 

Okwuegbunam appeared in 33 games (24 starts) during his collegiate career at Missouri, totaling 98 receptions for 1,187 yards (12.1 avg.) with 23 touchdowns. 17 of those scores came from the right arm of Lock. Okwuegbunam is just 22 years old. 

This deal represents the second Broncos rookie from the 2020 draft class to sign after third-round CB Michael Ojemudia agreed to terms on Tuesday. 

