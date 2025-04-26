Broncos' Second-Round RB RJ Harvey Fired Up to Prove Sean Payton Right
After a couple of trade-backs that had the fan base wondering if they would ever make a pick, the Denver Broncos finally selected UCF running back RJ Harvey at No. 60 overall in the second round. Much like the Jahdae Barron pick in Round 1, Harvey's selection came as somewhat of a surprise, considering that most media big boards and draftniks had him as an early Day 3 running back.
With running backs like Tennessee' Dylan Sampson and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson still on the board, the Broncos went with Harvey at No. 60. While some Broncos fans may have had their hearts set on the more notable names like Sampson and Johnson, Sean Payton wanted Harvey.
For those still battling misgivings over the pick, Harvey highlighted what he brings to the table for the Broncos in a conference call on Friday night, perhaps giving fans a window into Payton's thinking.
“I feel [like] I can do it all. I can catch the ball out of the backfield, I can run it in space, and I’m ready to just showcase all my skills to [Broncos Country]," Harvey said. "I’m excited."
The converted quarterback is coming off back-to-back seasons of prolific production at UCF, rushing for 2,993 yards and 38 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. On top of that, he caught 39 passes over that two-year span for 505 yards and four additional scores.
Can you say 'joker?' Payton got his tight end 'joker' in free agency, signing the veteran Evan Engram. But the Broncos were looking for a starting running back who could bring more to the table than pounding the rock between the tackles for three yards and a cloud of dust.
Harvey can do much, much more, though he'll need to work quickly on his pass protection skills if he's going to be a third-down contributor the Broncos can fully rely on. At the end of the day, though, Payton wanted Harvey over the likes of Sampson, Johnson, and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.
That means a lot to Harvey, and it should signal much to Broncos Country.
“It means everything," Harvey said of being drafted by Payton. "He has a great reputation for having great running backs. I’m just excited to get into his system and just do whatever I can to help my team move the ball down the field and score touchdowns.”
Payton's resume drafting running backs is replete with success, having selected guys like Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram II, and Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. Harvey is the next guy in line but only time will tell whether he adds to Payton's running back legacy, or detracts from it.
In an offense helmed by a dynamic young quarterback in Bo Nix, featuring weapons like Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and now Engram, I like Harvey's odds of becoming the next Payton running back the NFL ends up gushing over. At 24 years old already, Harvey is on the older side for a rookie running back, so don't expect the Broncos to waste much time getting him on the field.
“I’m ready to get to work right away, get in there and put my head down and just showcase all my skills to all of my teammates and my coaches," Harvey said. "My main goal is to come in there and do whatever I can to help Denver win, make the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. I want to be a big part of that, a big reason why we make it that far in the playoffs and the Super Bowl. I’m just super excited for this opportunity.”