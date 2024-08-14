Broncos Rookie Stock Report Entering Preseason Game 2
The Denver Broncos emerged from Lucas Oil Stadium last weekend with a 34-30 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos received big contributions from their draft class and rookie crop.
Many of these rookies have a roster spot earmarked for them, but not all. Entering preseason Game 2 vs. the Green Bay Packers, here's our stock report for the Broncos' rookie class, but keep in mind that there a few more players who won't be listed below because of relative sample size.
Bo Nix | QB: Stock Up
Nix continued his as-advertised trend in his NFL debut on Sunday, completing 71.4% of his passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He earned a QB rating of 102.3.
As the second quarterback to take the field for the Broncos in Game 1, it was impressive, even if it was imperfect. On five possessions, Nix led four scoring drives, including two that ended in touchdowns.
Nix will get a chance to build on his impressive debut as the starting quarterback in Game 2 vs. the Packers. Another good performance could lead to head coach Sean Payton naming him the starter as soon as next week.
Jonah Elliss | OLB: Stock Up
The Broncos' third-round pick was the defense's most consistent pass-rushing force in Game 1. Elliss finished with a sack, but he notched a few QB pressures, including one that led to a big interception at the bottom of the second quarter, giving Nix and the offense new life to get points to close the half.
Troy Franklin | WR: Stock Down
Although Franklin arrived in Denver on a cresting wave of excitement as Nix's No. 1 target at Oregon, he's been unable to deliver on it. Franklin's disappearing trend showed up in Game 1, as he received just one target and no stats on 22 snaps.
With other receivers rising, it'll be interesting to monitor Franklin's trajectory. Nothing is guaranteed.
Kris Abrams-Draine | CB: Stock Up
Abrams-Draine acquitted himself well in his pro debut, picking off a pass on a Colts' would-be two-point conversion. With the Broncos in search of a reliable No. 2 corner to start opposite Patrick Surtain II, the fifth-round rookie seems to have forced his way into a competition that includes 2023 third-rounder Riley Moss, veteran newcomer Levi Wallace (who didn't play Game 1), and Damarri Mathis.
Audric Estime | RB: Stock Down
Estime received a team-high 10 carries in Game 1 and he scored a touchdown, but his performance overall was underwhelming. It wasn't just his lost fumble. Estime's calling card is as a short-yardage penetrator, and he struggled in that aspect in his pro debut.
However, his talent, size, and speed were on full display. There's little doubting that Estime will be a thing once he finds his NFL footing. But for now, his stock is down by just a smidge.
DeVaughn Vele | WR: Stock Up
Vele surged in the week leading up to Game 1, making one highlight-reel catch after another during Broncos Camp. While he wasn't able to fully translate that momentum into Game 1, he played well (minus one snap), and clearly was a net-positive for the Broncos' offense.
The only negative about Vele's first game was the miscommunication he had with Nix in the red zone. Nix threw a fade, but Vele ran a slant, creating a dangerous opportunity for a turnover at worst, and a missed opportunity to score at best. He only caught one pass on the day, but drew two massive pass interference calls that the Broncos were able to exploit.
Nick Gargiulo | IOL: Stock Static
The seventh-rounder out of South Carolina didn't see any playing time in Game 1. And he's been solid, if unspectacular, in training camp. At the moment, his trajectory is static, and he was only listed in this article because he is a 2024 draft pick.
Blake Watson | RB: Stock Up
Like Estime, Watson had a lost fumble, but he proved to be every bit the twitchy playmaker the Broncos envisioned when signing him as a college free agent. Watson rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown, and hauled in a Zach Wilson wheel route that he took downfield for a 33-yard gain.
Overall, the undrafted rookie played well and looked like he belonged.
Frank Crum | OT: Stock Down
Crum has all the size and raw talent a coaching staff could hope for, but the question is whether he can put it all together quickly enough to stick early in the NFL as a college free agent. Game 1 showed that he still has a long way to go from a technical standpoint.
Levelle Bailey | ILB: Stock Down
For an undrafted rookie, Bailey has received a surprising amount of praise from Sean Payton this offseason. But it didn't translate in Game 1. Bailey finished with two assisted tackles and turned in a mostly forgettable debut.
