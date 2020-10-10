SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' Rookie to Watch in Week 5: Lloyd Cushenberry | C

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos finally got a win thanks to some good play from a couple of rookies, including the Week 4 rookie to watch — Michael Ojemudia. On the heels of that win, the Broncos look to add another this week against the New England Patriots. 

With this game, there is one rookie that really stands out as the one in the spotlight, though it isn't for the best of reasons. That rookie is starting center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Before getting to Cushenberry, let's look at a couple of other rookies that could have been the spotlight rookie for the week. Wideout KJ Hamler is out for the game, while Ojemudia has a good matchup against New England's N'Keal Harry. However, with Jarrett Stidham possibly being the Patriots' quarterback, it's hard to predict what their passing game will look like. 

Jerry Jeudy will have a tough matchup against a tough Patriots secondary, even if it's without star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. That leaves Cushenberry, though it's not simply by process of elimination. He has a real opportunity this week.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! 

Up until now, it's not been a great start to Cushenberry's career. Part of his problem seems to be a lack of confidence but this is a good game to get it back. The interior defensive line of the Patriots doesn't exactly feature elite talents as Cushenberry has faced over the first four weeks, so it's the perfect game for him to regain some confidence and get his legs firmly on the ground. 

The bad news is, Bill Belichik is a great coach and will do whatever he can scheme-wise, as he does each and every week, to cause disruption despite featuring elite talent upfront. So this isn't going to be a walk in the park for Cushenberry either. 

The Patriots are a good combination of the scheme making the defenders better, but without the overwhelming individual talent to create mass disruption. Denver has to get Cushenberry going this week, or he needs to take a seat on the bench and this game will provide the answers for which is to happen. 

For a deeper look at the situation Cushenberry finds himself in, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Von Miller Speaks Out on Rehab Goals, Addresses Future With Broncos in Cryptic Interview

Von Miller made an appearance on Denver radio on Wednesday and it was bizarre, to say the least.

Chad Jensen

by

El Chavo 88401

Shelby Harris Calls Out NFL for Rescheduling Broncos-Patriots

Shelby Harris is not a fan of the NFL's decision to move Broncos-Patriots from Sunday to Monday.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Broncos-Patriots Week 5 Game Moved to Monday Night

The Broncos Week 5 bout at the Patriots has been moved to Monday night.

Chad Jensen

by

BroncoWilly

Broncos at Jets Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 4

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsNYJ. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Mike Purcell's Three-Year Extension With Broncos Exemplifies NFL Perseverance & Dedication

Mike Purcell's NFL arc has seen him go from rags to veritable riches with the Broncos.

Lance Sanderson

by

Wyobronco

Answering if Broncos Should Take Trevor Lawrence if They Land No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

In the event that the Broncos finish with the top pick in the 2021 draft, should the team take Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence? A look back at the history of the No. 1 overall pick might provide the answer.

BobMorris

by

Keg175

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Patriots | Week 5 | Predictions & Picks

The MHH staff predicts Broncos-Patriots. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, can the Broncos get another tough Conference road win?

MHH Staff

by

BeGoodBroncos

Multiple NFL Stars Sound Off on Brett Rypien’s Debut Win

Brett Rypien earned some positive reviews around the NFL for his debut start last week vs. the Jets.

Chad Jensen

by

Boise49erfan

Elway Reveals New Insight on Drew Lock's Shoulder, Which Hints at Week 5 Availability

Vic Fangio provided the latest update on Drew Lock's prospects of returning to the starting lineup in Week 5.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

OTC Reveals Why Garett Bolles is Broncos' Biggest Financial Steal of 2020

With four games out of the way, how much value are the Broncos getting out of the players under contract?

BobMorris

by

milehighguy