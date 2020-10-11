SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' Rookie to Watch in Week 6: Lloyd Cushenberry | C

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos finally got a win thanks to some good play from a couple of rookies, including the Week 4 rookie to watch — Michael Ojemudia. On the heels of that win, the Broncos look to add another this week against the New England Patriots. 

With this game, there is one rookie that really stands out as the one in the spotlight, though it isn't for the best of reasons. That rookie is starting center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Before getting to Cushenberry, let's look at a couple of other rookies that could have been the spotlight rookie for the week. Wideout KJ Hamler is out for the game, while Ojemudia has a good matchup against New England's N'Keal Harry. However, with Jarrett Stidham possibly being the Patriots' quarterback, it's hard to predict what their passing game will look like. 

Jerry Jeudy will have a tough matchup against a tough Patriots secondary, even if it's without star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. That leaves Cushenberry, though it's not simply by process of elimination. He has a real opportunity this week.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! 

Up until now, it's not been a great start to Cushenberry's career. Part of his problem seems to be a lack of confidence but this is a good game to get it back. The interior defensive line of the Patriots doesn't exactly feature elite talents as Cushenberry has faced over the first four weeks, so it's the perfect game for him to regain some confidence and get his legs firmly on the ground. 

The bad news is, Bill Belichik is a great coach and will do whatever he can scheme-wise, as he does each and every week, to cause disruption despite featuring elite talent upfront. So this isn't going to be a walk in the park for Cushenberry either. 

The Patriots are a good combination of the scheme making the defenders better, but without the overwhelming individual talent to create mass disruption. Denver has to get Cushenberry going this week, or he needs to take a seat on the bench and this game will provide the answers for which is to happen. 

For a deeper look at the situation Cushenberry finds himself in, check out the video above. 

UPDATE: This game has been rescheduled for Week 6. Week 5 became a 'bye' for Denver. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

Completely agree. He screws the whole line up. Wasn't sold on him in the draft either. Obviously he'll get better and may have a good career, but right now he ain't gettin it done.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Von Miller Speaks Out on Rehab Goals, Addresses Future With Broncos in Cryptic Interview

Von Miller made an appearance on Denver radio on Wednesday and it was bizarre, to say the least.

Chad Jensen

by

Crbirger

Shelby Harris Calls Out NFL for Rescheduling Broncos-Patriots

Shelby Harris is not a fan of the NFL's decision to move Broncos-Patriots from Sunday to Monday.

Chad Jensen

by

JustAnOldSoldier

Broncos-Patriots Week 5 Game Moved to Monday Night

The Broncos Week 5 bout at the Patriots has been moved to Monday night.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos-Patriots Postponed After Another Positive Test, Bye Week Affected

Through no fault of their own, it would seem the Broncos are being punished by the NFL for the sins of othe teams. Broncos-Patriots rescheduled again.

James Campbell

by

Lawp76

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Patriots

How can the Broncos steal a win at Foxborough this week with the quarterback situation for both teams up in the air?

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Elway Reveals New Insight on Drew Lock's Shoulder, Which Hints at Week 5 Availability

Vic Fangio provided the latest update on Drew Lock's prospects of returning to the starting lineup in Week 5.

Chad Jensen

by

debil orange

Broncos' New 2020 Schedule in Wake of NFL's Tectonic Changes Revealed

The NFL threw the Broncos a few curveballs on Sunday and we break down what it all means.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Patriots | Week 6 | Predictions & Picks

The MHH staff predicts Broncos-Patriots. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, can the Broncos get another tough Conference road win?

MHH Staff

by

BeGoodBroncos

Jerry Jeudy Earns Top Grade Among 2020 Rookie WRs at Quarter Pole

Jerry Jeudy has been as-advertised for the Broncos through four games but how has he performed in comparison to the other top wideouts in the 2020 draft class?

Nick Kendell

by

Texasseick

Broncos Unveil Final Injury Report for Week 6 at Patriots: Drew Lock Questionable

The Broncos have three questionable players entering Week 6's matchup at the Patriots, while New England. Since last week, Drew Lock has been upgraded.

Chad Jensen

by

Blue-O