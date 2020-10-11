The Denver Broncos finally got a win thanks to some good play from a couple of rookies, including the Week 4 rookie to watch — Michael Ojemudia. On the heels of that win, the Broncos look to add another this week against the New England Patriots.

With this game, there is one rookie that really stands out as the one in the spotlight, though it isn't for the best of reasons. That rookie is starting center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Before getting to Cushenberry, let's look at a couple of other rookies that could have been the spotlight rookie for the week. Wideout KJ Hamler is out for the game, while Ojemudia has a good matchup against New England's N'Keal Harry. However, with Jarrett Stidham possibly being the Patriots' quarterback, it's hard to predict what their passing game will look like.

Jerry Jeudy will have a tough matchup against a tough Patriots secondary, even if it's without star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. That leaves Cushenberry, though it's not simply by process of elimination. He has a real opportunity this week.

Up until now, it's not been a great start to Cushenberry's career. Part of his problem seems to be a lack of confidence but this is a good game to get it back. The interior defensive line of the Patriots doesn't exactly feature elite talents as Cushenberry has faced over the first four weeks, so it's the perfect game for him to regain some confidence and get his legs firmly on the ground.

The bad news is, Bill Belichik is a great coach and will do whatever he can scheme-wise, as he does each and every week, to cause disruption despite featuring elite talent upfront. So this isn't going to be a walk in the park for Cushenberry either.

The Patriots are a good combination of the scheme making the defenders better, but without the overwhelming individual talent to create mass disruption. Denver has to get Cushenberry going this week, or he needs to take a seat on the bench and this game will provide the answers for which is to happen.

UPDATE: This game has been rescheduled for Week 6. Week 5 became a 'bye' for Denver.

