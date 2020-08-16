SI.com
KJ Hamler Leaves Practice Early Walking 'Slowly' but is Reportedly 'Fine'

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos selected Penn State wideout KJ Hamler in the second round of the draft just a few months back. Hamler reported to training camp more than two weeks ago but only this past Friday did the intensity of practice really kick into camp-like gear. 

On the second day of these training camp ramp-ups, the rookie second-rounder left practice early, according to the DNVR's Zac Stevens. 

"K.J. Hamler slowly walked off the field and into the building with a trainer. Not sure why," Stevens tweeted on Sunday from UC Health Training Center.

As Broncos Country held its collective breath, Stevens provided an update on Hamler less than an hour later. 

"K.J. Hamler is “fine” after leaving practice a few minutes early, per source. Nothing to worry about for the rookie," Stevens tweeted. 

It's always concerning to see a player leave practice with an apparent injury or 'tweak', especially early on in training camp. In Hamler's case, he carries the hopes and dreams of a fanbase that has been starved for explosive wide receiver play out of the slot. 

However, all signs point to Hamler returning to practice on Monday. It wouldn't be surprising to see him perhaps a little limited but outside of Stevens' reporting, all we can do is guess as the Broncos did not make head coach Vic Fangio available to the press following practice. 

Hamler's purported 4.27-second speed would be a welcome addition to the Broncos offense. But he's stuck with the second-team offense right now. 

It's been another rookie tearing it up at Broncos Camp. First-rounder Jerry Jeudy — in two short days — has already leapfrogged from running with the twos to garnering first-team snaps with Drew Lock. 

The combination seen most often on Day 2? Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick outside the numbers with Jeudy running in the slot. But it's not as if Hamler hasn't made any plays thus far. 

Hamler will be alright it sounds like. He'll be able to focus his efforts on making plays and showing the coaches consistency at camp in order to justify opportunities with the starters. 

If Hamler is as talented as the Broncos believe he is, it's only a matter of time until that happens. At the same time, most rookies can't do what Jeudy has already. It takes time for rookies to settle in and get to a point where they're not swimming mentally. 

When the thinking stops, the play-making starts. Patience. 

Dick Hanky
Dick Hanky

Hamler is a great decoy if nothing else, hope he's ready day 1. I read he dropped a long one today. If he can catch it or not, he has to be accounted for. Considering that Sutton and Jeudy have to be prioritized, and Fant is also running routes, Hamler's speed makes D backs feel conflicted. Once defenses think they have it figured out, Lock can run or dump it to Gordon. Everything starts with establishing control of the line with some frontier justice. If they can run and get play action kicking, watch out.

