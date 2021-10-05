Broncos Rookie Report Card for Week 4 Reveals Eyebrow-Raising Takeaways

The Broncos had six rookies take the field in their loss to the Ravens and got a solid return, for the most part.

As the Denver Broncos entered the more challenging part of the schedule starting with the Baltimore Ravens, they found themselves relying on multiple rookies. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Denver once again this season, which is why the team has had to turn to the rookies.

Six rookies saw the field in total with five of them receiving playing time due to injuries to others. Let's review the Broncos' rookie report card for Week 4.

Patrick Surtain II | CB: The first-rounder was once against tasked to start as the Broncos are without Ronald Darby. It turned out to be a rough game for Surtain as the Ravens picked on him in coverage by attacking his poor change of direction skills.

Javonte Williams | RB: 'Pookie' is the only one who didn't have an increased workload because of injuries. He did exceptionally well in the few touches he garnered, including a powerful 31-yard romp where he also carried some defenders for a few yards. Denver had issues blocking upfront and went away from the run game, despite the early success.

Quinn Meinerz | OG: It was his first start, and Meinerz had some bad plays, but he played well overall. He was the best offensive lineman for the Broncos and looked competent at the left guard position. There are things he has to work on, especially with his technique, but it was a pleasant surprise to see him play as well as he did.

Caden Sterns | S: The rookie only played seven snaps, but he had a massive impact on the defense with two sacks and a big-time pass breakup. There is no question he deserves more playing time, but time will tell whether it happens. When Sterns has taken the field, he has been consistently impressive.

Jonathon Cooper | Curtis Robinson | LBs: This duo rounds out the rookie impact in Week 4 with Andre Mintze not playing in this one. Cooper blew contain leading to the first touchdown run by the Ravens, and he struggled even beyond that. As for Robinson, he wasn't noticeable on special teams, which is neither good nor bad.

