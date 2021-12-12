Broncos' Rooting Interests for Week 14

The Broncos are in a weird spot at 6-6 as they can still push for the playoffs or still secure a high draft pick. So, who should fans be rooting for in the upcoming slate of games?

There are five games left for the Denver Broncos, and the season can still go either way. While the Broncos currently sit 12th in the playoff seeding (only seven make it), they control their fate with four of their five games against teams also in the AFC race.

Adding to the fact that Denver controls its fate, three of the games are divisional opponents. When you look at the other side of it, those are the same reasons why some Broncos fans are eyeing draft position.

Despite Denver being 3-4 against teams that currently qualify for the playoffs, which is a step up from the Broncos' 2-12 mark in 2019 and 2020 combined, the team's track record this season isn't inspiring. However, it is hard to imagine Denver making the playoffs.

With questions about the future of the quarterback position, many want a higher draft pick, though this isn't the year for that. The 2022 quarterback draft class doesn't have a prospect worth a top-10 selection, so picking later puts the Broncos where they'd have some value without reaching.

Of course, that is if the Broncos even keep their first-round pick this season with the latest rumors swirling about Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

For the Week 14 slate of games, who should Broncos fans be rooting for? I'll break down every game, the playoffs, and even draft position.

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos

Draft Position: Detroit.

Playoffs: Denver.

This one is obvious and for apparent reasons. If you want the Broncos to make the playoffs, you're rooting for them to win. However, if you want a higher draft pick, you want them to lose.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Draft Position: Pittsburgh.

Playoffs: Minnesota.

The Vikings beat the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, which was good news for the Broncos to be in the playoff race. The Steelers now sit at 6-6-1, so a Broncos win would give them a leg up in the race. As for draft position, a Vikings win hurts as it keeps them higher than Denver in the draft order and a Broncos win puts Pittsburgh ahead of them.

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

Draft Position: New Orleans.

Playoffs: No impact.

While this game has no impact on the playoffs, it does for draft position. The Saints are 5-7, and going to 6-7 puts them there with Denver. If the Broncos lose out, they would still need another Saints to win to get ahead of them. However, that is a better chance than the 3-9 Jets winning four games.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Draft Position: Either team.

Playoffs: No impact.

This is similar to the situation with the Saints. Both teams are 5-7, and Denver would need one of them to get two more wins over the rest of the season. The first one can start with this game. As for the playoffs, the results of this game would have no impact or such a small impact that it is harder to pin down at this point.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans

Draft Position: Seattle.

Playoffs: No impact.

The Seahawks sit at 4-8, so they need three wins for the Broncos to get ahead of them in the draft order. The first step of that would be a win against the Texans. As for the playoffs, it doesn't have an impact.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Position: Las Vegas.

Playoffs: Kansas City.

The Raiders are another team pushing for a Wildcard spot, and it seems unlikely the Broncos can win the division. For that reason, you want the Chiefs to win to push the Raiders down when it comes to the Wildcard race. It's the same reason but flipped when you look for Denver to better their draft position.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Draft Position: Cleveland.

Playoffs: Baltimore.

The first tiebreaker for the draft position is the strength of schedule, then head-to-head, and Denver currently takes it over the Browns. Even so, a win by the Broncos makes things a little easier. As for the playoffs, a Ravens win pushes the Browns down in the wildcard race.

Draft Position: Washington.

Playoffs: No impact.

There is no impact for the playoffs, but the Broncos beat Washington, and they currently have the same record. Therefore, Denver has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington for draft order; they also currently take the first tiebreaker, the strength of schedule.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Draft Position: Jacksonville.

Playoffs: Tennessee.

While the Jaguars can get behind Denver in the draft order, it is improbable. Therefore, the win deals more with the strength of schedule and other tiebreakers involved for the draft position. As for the playoffs, Tennessee can still lose the division, so having them take a step to secure it can help the Wildcard picture, though the Colts are still an issue.

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Draft Position: Los Angeles Chargers.

Playoffs: New York.

The Chargers sit ahead of the Broncos in the playoff race, so to better Denver's chances, you want them to lose even with Orange and Blue currently having the tiebreaker. Denver having the tiebreaker and only being a game behind is why you would like the Chargers to win for draft position.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Draft Position: Cincinnati.

Playoffs: San Francisco.

This is pretty simple as the Bengals sit ahead of the Broncos in the playoff race. With the Broncos getting ready to play the Bengals shortly, keeping the race close for the head-to-head game is huge for the playoff race. However, having the Bengals win and get to 8-5 helps the Broncos with draft position, with the two teams getting ready to play each other.

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccanneers

Draft Position: Buffalo.

Playoffs: Tampa Bay

With the Bills in the hunt for the playoffs, you want them to lose to help Denver in the wild card race. However, they sit at 7-5, so getting to 7-6, especially if the Broncos beat Detroit, keeps Denver right in the playoff race. On the flip side, getting to 8-5 gives the Bills less risk of getting a higher than Denver.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Draft Position: Chicago.

Playoffs: No impact.

This is another game without an impact on the playoffs, and the impact on draft position is a team needing a few wins to get behind Denver. The Bears sit at 4-8 and win three more games; if Denver loses out, it pushes its pick down, which is currently owned by the Giants due to Chicago's trade-up for Justin Fields.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Draft Position: Arizona.

Playoffs: No impact.

While this game doesn't impact the playoff race for the Broncos, it does impact draft positioning, but not for the Broncos' picks. Instead, the Cardinals winning could help push down the Rams picks, which Denver owns the second and third-round picks.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!