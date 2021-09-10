Age of Broncos Roster Ranked Among NFL Reveals Startling Takeaway

Where does the Broncos' roster rank age-wise among the 32 NFL clubs and what does it mean?

The 2021 Denver Broncos enter the season with a young team overall, but one that will have plenty of starters who are 30 years or older.

Jason Fitzgerald at Over the Cap analyzed the NFL's youngest and oldest rosters. He created a chart that shows the Broncos hovering right at the league average on defense and below the league average on offense.

Fitzgerald described the Broncos as being older on defense but younger on offense, which means that they could be a very good team if things come together on offense, but if not, it could be a long season.

Although the Broncos' average age on offense and defense is about the same when all players are included, the starters are where you find more of the older players on defense.

Starters on defense who are at least 30 years old this season include Von Miller (32), Bryce Callahan (30), Kareem Jackson (33), Shelby Harris (30), Alexander Johnson (30), and Mike Purcell (30). Additionally, Kyle Fuller is 29.

Compare that to the offense, with Bobby Massie (32) the only starter who is 30 years or older. Three starters are 29 years old: Teddy Bridgewater, Garett Bolles, and Graham Glasgow.

What it Means

That the Broncos have so many older players on defense should tell you that, if the Broncos don't make the playoffs this year, any player with a contract that expires after the season will be gone. It doesn't make sense to keep older players if the Broncos need to step back and reset things.

On the other hand, as I've previously discussed, there's a chance for a couple of players to return if the Broncos make the playoffs this year, provided those players have quality seasons.

The age of certain players also indicates positions that the Broncos may consider in next year's draft. You'd have to think that edge rusher and offensive tackle are early considerations, while other positions will depend on how young talent on the depth chart develops during this season.

We won't know for certain what the Broncos will do in the 2022 offseason until this season plays out. However, if things don't come together for the Broncos this year, the roster could look a lot different next year.

