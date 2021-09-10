Age of Broncos Roster Ranked Among NFL Reveals Startling Takeaway

September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Broncos Have 21st-Youngest Roster Entering 2021 Season

Where does the Broncos' roster rank age-wise among the 32 NFL clubs and what does it mean?
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 Denver Broncos enter the season with a young team overall, but one that will have plenty of starters who are 30 years or older.

Jason Fitzgerald at Over the Cap analyzed the NFL's youngest and oldest rosters. He created a chart that shows the Broncos hovering right at the league average on defense and below the league average on offense.

Fitzgerald described the Broncos as being older on defense but younger on offense, which means that they could be a very good team if things come together on offense, but if not, it could be a long season.

Although the Broncos' average age on offense and defense is about the same when all players are included, the starters are where you find more of the older players on defense.

Starters on defense who are at least 30 years old this season include Von Miller (32), Bryce Callahan (30), Kareem Jackson (33), Shelby Harris (30), Alexander Johnson (30), and Mike Purcell (30). Additionally, Kyle Fuller is 29.

Compare that to the offense, with Bobby Massie (32) the only starter who is 30 years or older. Three starters are 29 years old: Teddy Bridgewater, Garett Bolles, and Graham Glasgow.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What it Means

That the Broncos have so many older players on defense should tell you that, if the Broncos don't make the playoffs this year, any player with a contract that expires after the season will be gone. It doesn't make sense to keep older players if the Broncos need to step back and reset things.

On the other hand, as I've previously discussed, there's a chance for a couple of players to return if the Broncos make the playoffs this year, provided those players have quality seasons.

The age of certain players also indicates positions that the Broncos may consider in next year's draft. You'd have to think that edge rusher and offensive tackle are early considerations, while other positions will depend on how young talent on the depth chart develops during this season.

We won't know for certain what the Broncos will do in the 2022 offseason until this season plays out. However, if things don't come together for the Broncos this year, the roster could look a lot different next year.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Caden Sterns, Justin Simmons
News

Age of Broncos Roster Ranked Among NFL Reveals Startling Takeaway

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts the ball for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Broncos' Key Rookie of Week 1: Patrick Surtain II | CB

New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrate his turnover against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
News

This Giants Defender Could Give Broncos' Offense Major Fits

Teddy Bridgewater
News

No More Deep Balls? Teddy Bridgewater Pushes Back on 'Dink & Dunk' Shade

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) talks with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during training camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Analytics Expose What Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is Missing on Offense

Javonte Williams
News

Broncos Rookie RB Javonte Williams Has 'Earned Trust' of Coaching Staff

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) points behind offensive guard Kenny Wiggins (79) in front of New England Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis (98) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants' Biggest Offensive Weakness Can be Exposed by Broncos Week 1

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb
News

Fangio Provides Concerning Update on Bradley Chubb's Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1

Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. (20) and free safety Justin Simmons (31) and strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) with teammates before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Coors Field.
News

Projecting GM George Paton's Approach to Retaining Broncos' Grip of 2022 Free Agents