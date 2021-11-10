Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Broncos Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 10 vs. Eagles

    The Broncos continue to churn the roster.
    At 5-4, the Denver Broncos have overcome a relative mountain of adversity since the season began. Mostly due to the ravages of the injury bug, the Broncos have been fraught with a constant need to churn the roster. 

    One day removed from making a total of four roster moves, the Broncos announced yet another flurry of maneuvers on Wednesday. 

    The Broncos activated tight end Noah Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed cornerback Duke Dawson, Jr. to the practice squad after officially activating him off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. 

    Denver was also awarded cornerback Mac McCain III off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. With Albert Okwuegbunam nursing a knee injury (fortunately not the knee he suffered an ACL tear last October), Fant's return to the active roster is timely. 

    Although Fant — the team's 2019 first-round pick — hasn't played up to expectations this season, there's no doubt that Teddy Bridgewater and company could use his explosive ability as a pass-catcher in the offense. 

    The McCain signing is intriguing but makes one wonder at the motives for the acquisition. Signing with the Broncos as a college free agent in May, the corner competed with the club through training camp and the preseason and spent time on the practice squad before the Eagles signed him on September 7. 

    From there, McCain appeared in one game for the Eagles, totaling 15 snaps on special teams in Week 3 at Dallas. His arrival this week could have more to do with an intelligence debriefing — considering the Broncos will play the Eagles on Sunday — than because of what he offers as a player. 

    I'm more inclined to believe that McCain's return to Denver is more about the happenstance of opportunity than due to the team's desire to simply glean knowledge on this week's opponent. The Broncos have suffered injuries to the cornerback depth chart in successive weeks, so adding a little depth in a player who has familiarity in the scheme is quite the boon. 

    That McCain's return comes the same week that the Broncos draw the Eagles will draw a cynical conclusion. It's not likely to be a coincidence. Still, the Broncos need depth at corner and McCain knows the scheme. 

    In what appears to be a positive harbinger, No. 1 corner Patrick Surtain II was not listed by head coach Vic Fangio among the Broncos' injured players on Wednesday, though it could have been an accidental omission. Surtain was on the practice field on Wednesday and was observed by local media stretching with teammates, albeit without his helmet on. 

    Perhaps that knee injury he suffered in Dallas on Sunday won't cost him "multiple games" as was initially reported. Broncos fans can only hope. 

    Meanwhile, Dawson's return to the practice squad gives the Broncos an additional body that could be 'elevated' on gameday. Combined with McCain's return, and the apparent resurgence of Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, perhaps the Broncos aren't as bad off at corner this week as some feared. 

    Denver Broncos safety Jamar Johnson (41) and safety Caden Sterns (30) and cornerback Mac McCain III (49) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
