The Broncos could be facing a lot of change after this season because they have many pending free agents. Where should Denver's priorities lie?

While the Denver Broncos struggled during their four-game skid, the team hopes to have turned it around after their impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys. Whatever happens for the rest of the season, though, the Broncos face an offseason that could see a lot of roster turnover.

As things stand, the Broncos have almost 30 pending free agents while they sit with the third-most projected salary cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Having that many free agents and the cap room to spare can be a double-edged sword, especially if GM George Paton will be looking for a new coaching staff. That's a lot of talent set to hit the free-agent markets, though the Broncos still has control over some players with either exclusive rights or restricted free-agent tendering options.

With that much talent potentially walking out the door, Denver has to find ways to replace them short and long-term. Paton could decide to focus on re-signing his own and not go big in free agency with an estimated $70 million in cap space.

That would put a lot of pressure on the NFL draft, as the drafting isn't meant to just fill current needs but to add protection against future needs. Whatever Paton decides, the Broncos have some roster questions to figure out this offseason.

Any coaching changes will also factor into positional priorities because coaches who run a different scheme may value certain traits in players than others. For example, if the Broncos hire a coach who employs an outside zone-heavy offense, the urgency to bolster the offensive line could skyrocket as the team doesn't have many players suited for that scheme.

Today, I'm breaking down the Broncos' biggest roster priorities by position. These rankings are based on what we know now and projecting into the same schemes, though that is the biggest variable in play.

1. Quarterback

This is the most important position in all sports, and it is quite challenging to contend for a Super Bowl without having a franchise quarterback. There is no doubt the Broncos currently do not have a franchise quarterback, and they have to find one. This team doesn't even have a franchise-caliber veteran getting older to cover it in the short term.

While the 2022 quarterback class doesn't have tremendous talent at the top of the draft, it does offer some solid depth options the Broncos could take a shot on. However, the safe bet is the Broncos making a play for a veteran that could be available via trade, like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or even a Matt Ryan.

If unsuccessful, the Broncos could probably shift focus to another bridge-type quarterback and draft one to develop with either a later first- or early second-round pick.

2. Edge Rusher

Edge rushers are probably the second most important position in football, and Denver still has plenty of questions at the position after trading away Von Miller. Bradley Chubb has been hurt all year, and the Broncos still lack a Batman at the position.

Adding to the concerns at the edge, both Chubb and Malik Reed have one more cost-controlled year at most, with the latter possibly being on his way out this offseason as a restricted free agent.

Rookie Jonathon Cooper has looked solid as a pass rusher, but his coming-out game against the Cowboys came against a struggling backup right tackle that was exploited so take that game with a grain of salt. Denver needs a game-changer at edge — both as a pass rusher and run defender — and one who can stay on the field consistently.

This is a strong draft class for edge rushers, and Denver should be in a position to land one of the top-5 prospects at the position to erase the need for the short term and help ease it in future.

3. Offensive Tackle

Denver could have an answer to its long-term issues at right tackle in Calvin Anderson as he is getting a chance to audition for the future starting spot. He looked good in his starting role at left tackle against the Cowboys and will get another shot against the Philadelphia Eagles with Garett BOlles ruled out.

If Anderson continues to impress, it would go a long way toward easing the need at the position. If he struggles, Denver will have to find a viable starting right tackle and improve depth options in the draft.

The good news is, the 2022 draft has plenty of tackle options for as starters and depth. Denver hasn't drafted an offensive tackle since taking Bolles in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, which has to change this year.



Dalton Risner played tackle in college, but he was viewed as a guard when Denver drafted him in 2019.

4. Cornerback

There is a joke about Paton and his love for corners coming from his time with the Minnesota Vikings, but Denver could have a massive need at the position. After this season, Bryce Callahan and Kyle Fuller are free agents, and Ronald Darby hadn't met expectations since signing him.

Rookie Patrick Surtain II is the long-term piece at the position, and he is the only one who has looked like it consistently. A lot will depend on what Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey show going forward, as well as Nate Hairston, the latter of whom has looked solid in his limited action.

If these corners all stand out and show growth, the urgency of the position could decrease dramatically. Of course, scheme changes would be a massive factor at the cornerback position as the system matters a lot for the position's success.

5. Linebacker

Baron Browning has been impressive, though he has just two starts under his belt, and that's all the team has locked up long-term. Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young are all free agents after this season. Even if Denver keeps one of them, which is likely, it still has to address its depth at the position.

The Broncos' depth got exposed this year with injuries piling up, including Justin Strnad, who carried with him a lot of hope from fans and the team alike entering the season. Alas, he has fallen from grace and has seen 17 snaps in the last two games for the Broncos on defense. It depends on what scheme they're running next year, but the Broncos could be looking for a starter and three or four depth pieces.

6. Defensive Line

Dre'Mont Jones is the only long-term option on the defensive line at the moment; though McTelvin Agim could join him if he can start showing improvements relatively soon. Shelby Harris and Mike Purcell are free agents after the 2023 season, but Denver can get out of their contracts early, which could happen with Purcell after this season.

The rest of the players the Broncos have on the defensive line are not viable long-term starters, so they need help to build around Jones. Even with Jones, he loses cost control after the 2022 season, so Denver has to find some talent.

That means draft picks, and this draft class isn't great at interior defensive line, though it's not terrible either. Depending on any scheme changes, the Broncos could add as many as three defensive linemen.

7. Offensive Line

Figuring out where to put the interior offensive line in these rankings is challenging because so much will depend on scheme changes on offense. However, it is a position that needs to be addressed as Risner is a free agent after the 2022 season, and Glasgow is likely released after this season.

While rookie Quinn Meinerz has been good depth, Netane Muti and Austin Schlottmann have struggled and have questions about their viability to be starters. Even Lloyd Cushenberry III is struggling at the center position and hasn't taken the necessary steps to develop.

As a result, the Broncos will likely be looking for a new starter and another depth option, or just three new interior depth pieces after this season. But, of course, if the Broncos can get Glasgow back on a restructured deal, or Cushenberry, Muti, and Meinerz all show tremendous growth, it would mitigate the urgency at the position significantly.

8. Wide Receiver

Denver can use another receiver, especially with the potential to lose at least one of Tim Patrick or Courtland Sutton. The Broncos still have Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler under contract, but there are concerns about Hamler returning from the season-ending injury he suffered.

There is always plenty of receiver talent coming into the NFL each year, so the Broncos will have plenty to consider, but they need to add some help, especially of the sort that brings good speed to the table.

9. Tight End

The tight end position could be a more immense need at the end of the season than it is now, but much depends on what Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam show over the final eight games. Fant has struggled, while Okwuegbunam missed time with an injury, returned, and hurt his knee again.

This position takes time to develop, so even if these young guys step up, taking a tight end could still be worth it as both Fant and Okwuegbunam have two years remaining of max of cost control.

10. Safety

After this season, Kareem Jackson will likely be allowed to walk as an unrestricted free agent, but the Broncos have the impressive rookie Caden Sterns waiting to replace him. That would create an opportunity for Jamar Johnson and P.J. Locke to have an increased role with the team.

So again, the urgency of need isn't bad here, but finding safety help is a little more challenging than the last position.

11. Running Back

Denver traded up to draft Javonte Williams, and while Melvin Gordon is an impending free agent, it's relatively easy to find talent at the position. The Broncos have their top guy in the future and just need some depth to go along with Mike Boone.

There is a small need here, but the position is also so easy to find talent.

