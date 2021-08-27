8 Broncos Facing Last Chance vs. Rams

As the Broncos approach the final preseason game, it's the last opportunity for some players to make a case for the roster.

While the Denver Broncos have named a starting quarterback, the team still has many players fighting for a roster spot. With the Broncos' final preseason game approaching on Saturday at home vs. the Los Angeles Rams, these bubble players are running out of opportunities.

Multiple players are pushing for a roster spot, but eight guys stand out for a few different reasons: what they can do on special teams. Head coach Vic Fangio was not happy after seeing Denver's kickoff return unit fail with its coverage twice.

However, for players at or near the bottom of the depth chart on the 80-man roster, showing up on special teams is the best way to make it. The Broncos will whittle the roster down to the final 53 guys while also keeping a 16-player practice squad.

The sum of that football arithmetic? In only a few days, 11 players will be jobless. Of those 11, eight guys are under the gun while also having a great opportunity to leverage preseason Game 3 as an opportunity to make the squad.

Who are they? Let's dive in.

Parnell Motley | CB

While the Broncos are deep at cornerback, Motley has managed to hang in as the sixth guy. In both preseason games, Motley entered the game as that No. 6 guy alongside Michael Ojemudia (No. 5) after the top four corners were done. With Ojemudia being injured for another month, it opens a door for Motley. Special teams opens the door even wider. Motley's play on special teams has been vital in both preseason games.

Nate Hairston | CB

Last week, it seemed like Hairston was on his way out, but that wasn't the case. The coaching staff spoke about his progress in practice, and then it showed up against the Seahawks. If he can prove himself on special teams, he can make a case for the roster.

Jamar Johnson | S

It was a late training camp start from Johnson and it's showing up in games. There were multiple occasions over the two games where his issues tackling were made clear. With P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns stepping up, Johnson could be in danger if he doesn’t seize the day, as being a fifth-round pick doesn’t cement a player a roster spot.

Tyrie Cleveland | WR

With the issues he has had dropping the ball, Cleveland has to come up big on special teams if he is going to make the roster. The good news for him? That's how he made the roster last year. He offers up special teams versatility as a gunner in coverage and as a returner, but he needs to show he is the best for the job.

Kendall Hinton | WR

After a solid start to training camp, Hinton has taken a step back. Unfortunately, his impact in the preseason has been hit or miss, and he hasn’t helped himself with special teams play. He has potential, but he may find himself off the roster and on the practice squad without a big Game 3.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Diontae Spencer | WR/KR

It is well known that Spencer can be a good returner, but he is also highly inconsistent. As a result, Denver made it clear it wants more and brought in multiple players as competition. The biggest issue with Spencer is, he is strictly a return specialist.

Andre Mintze | OLB

Before he suffered a concussion against the Vikings, Mintze made a solid case to make the roster. However, he missed a week of practice and the second preseason game and has a lot to make up. As a result, there may not be enough reps to make the roster, but he likely finds himself on the practice squad.

Curtis Robinson | ILB

It was a rough game on defense from Robinson against Seattle, where he was all over the place badly. However, he had one great play where he shot out of a cannon to come downhill and make a fourth-down stop. With Denver parting ways with Josh Watson, Robinson has an opening, but it will mostly come with his special teams play.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!