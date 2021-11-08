6 Young Broncos Whose Dallas Performance Hints at Bright NFL Future

These young Broncos proved in Dallas that their future is bright in the Mile High City.

Few predicted that the Denver Broncos would not only beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday but that they would score 30 unanswered points through three-and-a-half quarters.

But that's exactly what happened and it was thanks to a lot of factors, ranging from better playcalling (even if it wasn't perfect), to strong work in the run game, to better quarterback play (even if imperfect), to a defense that rose to the occasion against one of the better offenses in the NFL.

What's exciting about the Broncos' fifth win of the season is that multiple young players stepped up. Some have been contributing throughout the season while others had to start after veterans were out with injuries.

But the number of younger players who made key contributions should give Broncos Country a lot of optimism for the future. Let's examine these younger players who had their big moments in Sunday's game.

Javonte Williams | RB | R

Not everyone agrees with drafting a running back in the second round, much less trading up for one, but Williams has been delivering. The rookie's had some good games in previous weeks, but the Cowboys game might have been his best.

Williams rushed for a career-high 111 yards on 17 carries, breaking tackles and dragging Cowboys defenders with him for first downs. Sunday's game showed how effective he and Melvin Gordon can be as a running back duo, and more importantly, how much Williams adds to this offense. It's likely Williams will be the lead back for 2022.

Caden Sterns | S | R

I've written about Sterns being the biggest surprise for the Broncos this season. In Sunday's game, he made an impact again.

He intercepted a Dak Prescott pass attempt on fourth down, leading to a Broncos' field goal. Sterns almost had another, one that could have been returned for a pick-six, but he couldn't haul it in.

Still, the Broncos have a young safety who plays the ball well and can make tackles downfield. And to think the best may still be to come from Sterns.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | R

After the Broncos traded Von Miller, then learned that Malik Reed wouldn't play on Sunday, the team needed pass rushers to step up. Cooper did just that, getting pressure on multiple downs (five pressures on 35 pass rushes), which led to two quarterback sacks and two QB hits. He also had four tackles.

The 2021 seventh-round pick had a big task ahead of him in Dallas with Miller's shadow still looming and he proved he was more than up to the task. It will be fun to watch him continue his growth as a player.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Calvin Anderson | OT

Anderson had to step into the lineup after starting left tackle Garett Bolles was ruled out with an ankle injury. The moment wasn't too big for Anderson, who had just two career starts under his belt going into Sunday's game.

He was quite effective as a run blocker and, while the Cowboys got pressure and sacks on Teddy Bridgewater, Anderson didn't give up many of those pressures. Anderson started one game at right tackle last year, so he's in good position to be retained as a restricted free agent and at least be the swing tackle again in 2022.

And, who knows — he just might have a future as a starter.

Quinn Meinerz | OG | R

The Broncos lost starting right guard Graham Glasgow late in the first half to an injury — one that appears to be serious. With the second-year Netane Muti on the COVID-19 reserve list, Meinerz got the call to start the second half.

The 2021 third-round pick did have a holding penalty but otherwise had a solid game as a run blocker. Meinerz needs to work more on pass protection, but he has shown potential there.

With Glasgow's season possibly over, Meinerz may be the guy who gets the nod to start at right guard. It will be his chance to show that he can be a long-term player on the O-line.

Baron Browning | LB | R

With injuries to multiple linebackers — most notably, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson — Browning has had to take a big role in the defense.

At times, he's shown that he's still a rookie while at others, he's proven he can do some good things for the Broncos. After getting nine tackles against Washington, one for a loss, Browning notched six tackles and a QB hit against the Cowboys.

Browning does need to improve his coverage skills, but if he continues to learn from each game, he just might have a future as an every-down off-ball linebacker in Denver.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!