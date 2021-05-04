Rumors Expose Handful of OTs Broncos Targeted but Lost Out on in Draft

The Broncos did have their eye on the offensive tackle position but got really unlucky on draft day.

The Denver Broncos wrapped up the NFL draft with fans left asking why an offensive tackle wasn't selected. In his post-draft press conference, GM George Paton shed some like on the subject.

We learned the Broncos did try to target a tackle or two, but unfortunately, they'd get sniped right before going on the clock.

"We targeted a few that were taken right before we took them, but it didn't work that way", Paton said on Saturday night. "We had a tackle we liked but he was taken right before that's just the way the draft goes."

So Denver got sniped for a tackle. Seeing another team swoop in and claim a player away is something the Broncos themselves were familiar with this year. Denver not only took Patrick Surtain II at pick No. 9, right before Dallas was set to take him, but the Broncos traded up to get Javonte Williams right before Miami took him. Turnabout is fair play.

In an appearance on 104.3 THE FAN, 9NEWS' Mike Klis confirmed a suspicion of mine that Miami (OH) tackle Tommy Doyle was one of Paton's targets but he ended up in Buffalo shortly before Denver took Jamar Johnson. There were rumors leading up to the draft connecting Denver and Doyle and those ended up being true, but he wasn't the only tackle.

During the third round of the draft, it started going around that Brady Christensen, a tackle out of BYU, was a target for Denver at 71 overall but the Panthers traded up to 70 and snagged him. So Denver decided to trade down but may have had another tackle in mind after their double trade-down in Round 3 that landed them picks 98 and 105 overall.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Another tackle that was linked with Denver was Northern Illinois' Spencer Brown. He ended up going a few picks before Denver took Quinn Meinerz at pick 95. Like Doyle, Brown heard his name called by the Bills.

The final tackle that was linked to Denver was Larnel Coleman, who flew way under the radar out of UMass. He went a handful of picks prior to the Broncos' selection of Kary Vincent, Jr. Rumors linked Denver and Coleman but it just didn't pan out.

The good news is, Paton and the Broncos stuck to their board. Even if the team missed on offensive tackles, it didn't force a selection or reach. That's always a good thing to see from a general manager, especially a first-year guy.

That makes this draft even better for Paton. As a quick side note, the Broncos also targeted a blocking tight end and when they failed to land one, the team signed veteran free-agent Eric Saubert on Monday.

The Broncos were linked to Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble, who was the best blocking tight end in the class, but he ended up in Carolina. It will be interesting to see if this rumor ever gets confirmed.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!