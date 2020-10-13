The Denver Broncos enter Week 6 at 1-3. In the wake of several injuries to key players, the first quarter of the season did not go swimmingly for the Broncos, although perhaps the team should consider itself fortunate for punctuating it with win No. 1.

The Broncos have received a few Herculean performances among individual players amid the early-going adversity. While it would be difficult to include 11th-year safety Kareem Jackson among the stars thus far, he's no doubt been a key contributor on Vic Fangio's defense.

Jackson has totaled 22 tackles (17 solo) with one fumble recovery and a pass defensed. Although he was on the losing end of arguably the most ignominious defensive play of the season — Jets' QB Sam Darnold's 46-yard touchdown scamper in Week 4 that saw Jackson look every inch the 32-year-old veteran he is — the defensive back is rapidly approaching an impressive career milestone.

With a trip to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots next up on the docket, Jackson needs just one more pass defensed to become the 13th player since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed. There are only eight such players currently active. Jackson would become the ninth.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The 2020 season hasn't been great for Jackson thus far but he still has three-quarters of the campaign left to turn it around. He joined the Broncos in the spring of 2019 on a three-year, $33 million deal and went on to produce a Pro Bowl-caliber performance.

Although he didn't quite earn Pro Bowl honors, he was voted a first alternate. Jackson has never been elected to the Pro Bowl and 2019 was the closest he's come as a former first-round pick of the Houston Texans out of Alabama.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the first quarter of this season has seen a regression from several of the team's 2019 stars. Players like left guard Dalton Risner, fellow safety Justin Simmons, and linebacker Alexander Johnson, have failed to start the 2020 campaign with the same gusto with which they ended last season.

Simmons and Risner have been obviously struggling thus far, creating some alarm in the ranks of Broncos Country. Johnson hasn't been bad, in fact, at times, he's been quite good. But not the same level impact player he was last year. At least, not yet.

As for Jackson, he just seems to have slowed down. Turning 33 next April, it's fair to wonder whether Father Time has finally come calling, sapping some of the explosive playmaking ability he displayed in Year 1 as a Bronco.

Or it could simply be a comedy of factors that has resulted in Jackson and company's lackluster start. Jackson is a physical presence in the Broncos' defensive backfield and is a smart, savvy player — extremely valuable to Coach Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. But his play thus far has lacked that 'oomph' from last year.

With Cam Newton returning under center for New England this week, here's to hoping Jackson can be that difference-maker and break up at least one pass to become the ninth active player in the NFL to reach 100 passes defensed for his career.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.