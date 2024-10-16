Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Saints Predictions & Picks | Week 7
The Denver Broncos fell back to .500 on Sunday. But if ever there was a 'get-right' game, it's this one against the New Orleans Saints, even on a short-week turnaround.
Yes, Sean Payton will be returning to his former team of 16 years. The Saints sit at 2-4 and are reeling, having been bombarded last week by Baker Mayfield and company. The Saints are without starting quarterback Derek Carr, and will be going with rookie Spencer Rattler.
Will the Broncos get back in the win column and the blessed land of the plus-.500? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how the staff envisions this Thursday Night Football tilt.
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-2: Facing Rattler with Patrick Surtain II in the lineup would be an advantage to the Broncos. Of course, Surtain is almost certain to miss Payton's return to the Bayou on TNF, so it's a genuine pick 'em game. Faced with the Swiss cheese NOLA defense, it's imperative that the Broncos stretch the field more, and they do.
Pick: Broncos 24, Saints 17
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 3-3: The Superdome is a tough test for any QB, much less a rookie, but the Broncos should be able to find success running the ball against the Saints defense and be ahead of the chains. Ultimately, it comes down to which rookie QB plays best with his situation. The Broncos figure to play just enough complementary football in all phases to eke out a much-needed win.
Pick: Broncos 17, Saints 14
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 3-3: If there was a must-win game in Payton’s early Broncos career, it's this one. He returns to New Orleans to face his old team, which is on a losing streak and injured. A loss would be pie in the face.
Pick: Broncos 17, Saints 13
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 3-3: This TNF tilt is very much a fork-in-the-road moment for the 2024 Broncos. A loss likely sends this squad toward a season floating around .500 with a fan base praying the offense starts to show any sort of life. A win, though, and Denver is still very much in the playoff hunt. The Saints' receivers and the Broncos' defensive backs are equally injured. In a battle of rookie QBs, I trust Nix not to make the catastrophic game-lopsing mistake as opposed to Rattler.
Pick: Broncos 26, Saints 20
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-3: The Broncos and Saints are both without key players this Thursday, but the Saints have played good defense this year, though the offense isn't as strong with Carr out. The players out of the lineup make this one a tough call but I'll put my faith in the Broncos defense forcing Rattler into enough mistakes to give the Broncos a win.
Pick: Broncos 17, Saints 13
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 2-4: In a matchup that plays to their strengths, expect the Broncos offense to exploit the Saints' vulnerable defensive front and shaky linebackers. Denver's fourth-ranked defense should overwhelm a Saints offense led by an inexperienced rookie quarterback. With the Saints' 22nd-ranked defense struggling, the Broncos are poised to control the game and come away with a win.
Pick: Broncos 24, Saints 13
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 2-4: No Derek Carr. No Chris Olave. No Rashid Shaheed. Taysom Hill questionable. Alvin Kamara playing hurt. I don't worry about Denver's defense in this one. I do, as usual, worry about the Broncos offense in a short week, on the road, in a hostile environment with emotions running high. Get ready for another Week 2-type tilt — likely not a barnburner. But hopefully with a better outcome.
Pick: Broncos 16, Saints 13
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 2-4: Both the Broncos and Saints are banged up in this TNF matchup, but such is life in the NFL. Payton will be challenged to keep his emotions, patience and play-calling in check against his former team. Vance Joseph’s defense should be able to stack up QB hits, sacks, and turnovers against a reckless Rattler making his second NFL start.
Pick: Broncos 24, Saints 16
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 2-4: I fully expect Payton to come out firing in the Bayou, similarly to how he opened Week 3 in Tampa. The Saints defense gives up a ton of yardage, so this might be the first actual 'get-right' game for the Broncos offense. And, man, they desperately need it.
Pick: Broncos 24, Saints 16
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 2-4: The Broncos need to have a bounce back game against Rattler with or without Surtain. Denver's offense should have more opportunities to succeed against a lackluster Saints defense and Nix will take advantage. Payton secures a win against his former team, giving Denver a winning record.
Pick: Broncos 28, Saints 10
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 2-4: There will be plenty of opportunities for the Broncos to run and throw the football as the Saints defense has failed to meet expectations thus far this year. On the other hand, Broncos’ defensive line will be too much for Rattler and forces him into a few mistakes, resulting in a solid victory for Denver.
Pick: Broncos 27, Saints 14
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 1-5: The Broncos need to keep this as simple as possible. The Saints are terrible against the run this season so run the darn ball every chance you get then throw in some play-action boot looks for Nix to give him some easy reads. The offense looks much better early in this one and the defense makes a young Rattler feel 'rattled,' leading to a couple of big turnovers.
Pick: Broncos 27, Saints 13
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 1-5: Ya boi is still struggling to pick Broncos games, but despite the emotional gravity and storylines surrounding Payton's return, I can't see this defense succumbing to the vagaries of an opposing rookie quarterback with a penchant for giveaways. In the eye of the ultimate scrutiny, Payton actually gets Nix cooking early, and the Broncos romp over the Saints in a relatively handy road win. Bold prediction: Zach Allen notches multiple sacks.
Pick: Broncos 26, Saints 17
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 1-5: The Broncos need to bounce back, but can they on a short week and likely without Surtain? They are facing a struggling defense that Payton knows well, and while Surtain is out the Saints offense is beat up and without its starting QB and likely without a starting receiver. In the end, the emotions of Payton's return overhwlem the Broncos and they fall short in a close one.
Pick: Saints, 17, Broncos 13
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 0-6: The Broncos need to quickly move on from last week's loss. We can expect the Broncos defense to bounce back strongly and put pressure on Rattler throughout the game as they aim to secure a victory for Payton.
Pick: Broncos 24, Saints 6
