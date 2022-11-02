The Denver Broncos were active on NFL trade deadline day, sending edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for a first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a swap of late-round picks in future years, plus acquiring edge rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets for a swap of 2023 day three picks.

The trade means the Broncos won't have to consider an extension for Chubb in 2023 and can turn their attention to a possible extension for Dre'Mont Jones, whose rookie deal expires this season.

As for the cap space the Broncos have, they're currently $12.5 million under the cap for 2022 and are projected to be $20.5M under the cap in 2023 with 42 players under contract (the 2023 estimate includes carryover from 2022). Denver's effective cap space will be less because the team will need to get nine players under contract to reach the top-51 cutoff that takes effect in the offseason.

The Broncos will likely get the roster to 51 players once they make futures contract signings. From there, the team can decide how to manage the cap and fill other needs.

Two needs will be addressed with the acquisition of Martin and Edmonds. Martin ensures the Broncos will have all their edge rushers under contract for 2023, and, therefore, they don't need to add depth.

Edmonds has one year left on his deal, which means the Broncos don't have to add a free-agent running back. The team can also afford to let Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone, and Latavius Murray depart after their contracts expire.

While the Broncos will need to find more running back help with Javonte Williams' future uncertain, they can do that through the draft or signing an undrafted rookie rather than pay for a veteran.

The Broncos will need to find ways to create more cap space, but they have some flexibility to do that. In all likelihood, the team will approach certain players about possibly renegotiating their deals, or they may just cut them.

Among the players to keep an eye on as potential cuts or renegotiations:

Graham Glasgow | IOL: He's due $9.4M in 2023 and has a $1M roster bonus due on March 21, 2023. It's possible he stays if he plays well at center while Lloyd Cushenberry misses time, but it's far from guaranteed.

Mike Purcell | DL: Though he has played well this season, his $2.75M salary may be more than what the Broncos want to pay for defensive line depth.

Ronald Darby | CB: He's been a good player when healthy, but the Broncos may prefer to go with Damarri Mathis as the No. 2 cornerback, given his play thus far. Darby's $9.5M salary for 2023 isn't guaranteed.

Garett Bolles | OT: Just $2M of his $13.75M salary in 2023 is injury protected. It's possible the Broncos leave his salary alone, though, given they have multiple positions on the offensive line to fill.

Justin Simmons | S: Though one can't rule out a move here, Simmons has $2.9M of his $14.4M salary in 2023 injury protected. However, Simmons' value to the team as one of their "field generals" means it's not likely the Broncos touch his contract just yet.

Some fans might champion restructures in 2023, but that would limit the Broncos' flexibility to move on from players in future seasons. Bolles and Simmons, for example, have contracts from which the Broncos could easily get out of in 2024, so long as the team doesn't restructure their deals in 2023.

The Broncos also don't have any restricted free agents they have to tender, though one-year deals are possible. But the original round tender for RFAs is estimated to be $2.6M, which is too much for any of the Broncos' current RFAs: P.J. Locke, Essang Bassey, Brett Rypien, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jacob Bobenmoyer.

And with the Broncos having acquired a first-round pick in 2023, there is less urgency to go heavily into free agency. It's likely the Broncos target an offensive lineman — and the potential free-agent pool of right tackles could have several quality players.

But the first-rounder means the Broncos can either draft an offensive lineman or trade down for more capital. They are now in a better position in the draft than they were going into the season.

We'll know more about what GM George Paton has in mind after the season. But the Broncos are still in a solid position as far as the cap goes and do have options available to gain more space.

