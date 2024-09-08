Broncos Reveal Inactives List vs. Seahawks in Week 1
Gameday has finally arrived for the Denver Broncos. With a season-opening tilt at Lumen Field vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos are opening a new era.
The Bo Nix era.
As the rookie starting quarterback looks to galvanize his team, the Broncos have announced their list of inactives vs. the Seahawks. Let's examine who won't be suiting up for Week 1.
- Zach Wilson | QB
- Troy Franklin | WR
- Blake Watson | RB
- Kris Abrams-Draine | CB
- Frank Crum | OT
- Lucas Krull | TE
- Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
You'll notice the asterisk next to Wilson's name on the Broncos' tweet. Even though he's technically inactive, the new NFL 'third quarterback rule' stipulates that he can be available to play should an injury or disqualification of Nix or Jarrett Stidham occur.
Four of Denver's inactives are rookies, including two draft picks. Franklin and Abrams-Draine will watch this one from the sideline in street clothes, but both have a bright future.
Here's a quick look at the Seahawks' list of inactives.
- Uchenna Nwosu | OLB
- Jalen Sundell | C
- Sataoa Laumea | OG
- Michael Jerrell | OT
- Pharaoh Brown | TE
- Myles Adams | DE
- Artie Burns | CB
We knew that Nwosu would miss this one, but Brown's injury just didn't progress fast enough to be a Week-1 go. It'll be interesting to see how the Seahawks deal with the absence of their top edge rusher.
