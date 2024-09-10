3 Positives Broncos can Build on in First Loss
It’s been a couple of days since the Denver Broncos' heartbreaking 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and a lot of questions still remain. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix struggled to get in rhythm, but the game seemed to slow down for him as the game progressed.
The Broncos defense had its moments but has continued the tradition of playing well for half of the game, only to gas out and fail to get the key stop late in the fourth quarter. While there were a lot of ups and downs in this game, today we will be focusing on three positives from Denver’s season opener.
Multiple Safeties in One Quarter
The Broncos achieved a rare feat, becoming the second team since 1960 to score on two safeties in a season opener. Both safeties were scored in the second quarter, one on a hold in the end zone and the other as Zach Allen brought down Zach Charbonnet attempting to flee the end zone.
Denver almost recorded a third safety, as Kenneth Walker III narrowly escaped the end zone after bobbling a catch from Geno Smith. It's unfortunate that such a challenging play only yields two points.
JL Skinner's Special Teams Play
Skinner, known for his big hits as a safety, made a significant impact on special teams against the Seahawks. Skinner's two crucial third-phase plays, recovering a muffed punt in the second quarter deep in Seattle territory and assisting Tremon Smith in downing Riley Dixon’s punt on the one-yard line, were instrumental in forcing Seattle to travel the entire length of the field.
Denver will need to lean on its special team players like Skinner this year to help win the field position battle.
Jonathon Cooper Tallies Two Sacks
While Denver may not have a superstar pass rusher like Von Miller or Elvis Dumervil on the team anymore, it does boast a group of young, hungry players on its defense. These players have the potential to individually surpass the double-digit sack mark.
Cooper was the first to demonstrate this potential, tallying two sacks in Denver's first game of the season. He would earn the highest grade on the defense — both according to Pro Football Focus (79.2) and Mile High Huddle's Erick Trickel (65.2).
Bottom Line
It’s only been one game, and growing pains are to be expected. It might have been more growing pains than the more optimistic Broncos fan might have expected.
Fortunately, the team did show some positives to be encouraged of as Nix stated in a post-game press conference, “I think overall you like the compete of our team, you like the look of we never quit, we battle. It could’ve got out of hand, but it didn’t, and we were a possession away from having a chance essentially.”
Who knows how the game might have ended if the Broncos were able to get off the field and Nix was able to get one last chance to steal the game away.
