Broncos Projected to Land QB Russell Wilson in Wild 4-Team Trade

ESPN concocted a scenario in which the Denver Broncos acquire purportedly disgruntled quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, a blockbuster proposal that requires a quartet of teams — and an improbable level of cooperation between them.

In his latest piece for paywall vertical ESPN Insider, NFL analyst Bill Barnwell created a list of would-be trades involving Wilson, who, like Houston's Deshaun Watson, has been angling for a change of scenery. The Broncos' hypothetical is a doozy.

Barnwell — who also connected the eight-time Pro Bowl QB to Miami, Las Vegas, and Carolina — suggests Denver ships two first-round picks and linebacker Bradley Chubb to Seattle, quarterback Drew Lock to Chicago, and wide receiver Tim Patrick as well as a fourth-round choice to the New York Jets.

The end result? This.

Back to reality. The Broncos landing Wilson is as likely as the Broncos landing Watson. Which is, to say, not very. Beyond the astronomical compensation surrendered and the sheer implausibility of a four-way trade, they would absorb Wilson's $140 million contract, replete with skyrocketing salary-cap figures: $32 million in 2021, $37 million in 2022, and $40 million in 2023, his age-35 walk year.

Besides, it takes two to tango. Denver general manager George Paton could very well place a phone call, but Wilson, who has a no-trade clause, must approve his landing spot. And the eight-time Pro Bowler, through his agent, named only four organizations he's willing to play for: Chicago, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Dallas, which is out of contention after bestowing $160 million upon Dak Prescott.

As of this writing, the Broncos have the ninth-best odds (+3300) of obtaining Wilson this offseason. The Seahawks are the current betting favorite (-500), followed by the Bears (+300), Jets (+700), and Raiders (+1000).

In other words, don't hold your breath, Broncos Country.



