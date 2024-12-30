Broncos HC Sean Payton Admits to Second-Guessing 2-Point Decision in Cincy
Hindsight is 20/20. There's no truer cliche and it applies to every facet of life, including pro sports — and especially the National Football League.
On Saturday night at Paycor Stadium, down one point with eight seconds left in regulation, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton faced a pivotal decision. His team had trailed the Cincinnati Bengals throughout Saturday's playoff-like tilt, but miracles wrought by rookie quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. had put the Broncos in position to inexplicably (and some might say, undeservingly) win the game.
At first, it seemed as if Payton would go for the two-point attempt and push to win the game, leaving the Bengals with just eight ticks on the clock to get into field goal range. Highly improbable. But when he was reminded that, when it came to the Broncos' playoff outlook, a tie would be just as clinching as a win, he opted to play it safe, and trotted out the extra-point team to tie it up at 24-24.
Payton played for overtime and Joe Burrow made him pay.
Suffice it to say, Payton has been second-guessed daily by Broncos Country and across the local press and blogosphere, and he revealed on Monday that he hasn't been exempt from those what-ifs.
“Oh certainly," Payton said regarding whether he's reflected on his decision not to go for two in 'The Jungle.' "You go through it all the time relative to what the call would have been. Based on the outcome, you always second-guess. You always do that as a head coach. I know I kind of felt I trusted my gut at the moment, but yes, I think it’s normal to do that.”
The irony of Payton's decision is that this is the same coach who had the guts and the hubris to attempt an onsides kick to open the second half of Super Bowl XLIV. His former New Orleans Saints attempted it and recovered, giving Payton and company a massive momentum swing that helped lead them to Lombardi triumph.
Payton has shown himself to be gutsy over the years as both a play-caller and in-game decision-maker. Where was that maverick on Saturday?
The Broncos had everything to gain, and, honestly, not that much to lose, when you consider that they'd get one more chance to clinch a playoff berth if the two-point attempt failed. Meanwhile, Nix and the Broncos offense not only had all the momentum, but by virtue of the mircales that had just been orchestrated on the grid-iron, it seemed the football gods were with them.
Those pigskin deities practically telegraphed to Payton: GO FOR IT. After Mims' touchdown catch with eight seconds to go went under review, there was enough there to question whether he secured the catch inbounds. In an alternate football universe, the refs overturn it and that's the ball game. After all, it was a ballsy 4th-&-1 throw that Nix made to Mims in the end zone.
But, again, the football gods showed that they were with the Broncos in that moment. If Payton would show just a little more faith, a true post-Christmas mircale would be delivered.
Alas, Coach played it safe. He let the probabilities and the what-ifs get to him. Some would call it coaching not to lose, when, for 25-plus NFL seasons, Payton has been a coaching-to-win guy.
Here's to hoping that lesson isn't lost upon Payton as the Broncos host the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High. One more win... that's it... and the Broncos are in the playoffs, snapping an eight-year postseason drought.
It's there for the taking if Payton's Broncos have the courage to seize it.
