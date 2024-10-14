Broncos HC Sean Payton Doesn't Expect 'Warm & Fuzzies' from Saints Fans
For the Denver Broncos, there's no rest for the weary as the team has to quickly shake off a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to focus on a road trip on Thursday night vs. the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos-Saints showdown on Thursday Night Football marks head coach Sean Payton's first return to the city he helped heal post-Hurricane Katrina for 16 years as New Orleans' head coach.
Denver's Week 7 storylines are replete with emotional undertones regarding Payton. On Monday, he made it clear that he doesn't expect Saints fans to give him a warm welcome back.
"I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of flowers and warm fuzzies for yours truly, and I get it," Payton said. "Listen, I can’t stand losing. It’s about our team and me as the head coach of the Broncos getting ready to play on an early week and trying to play one of our better games.”
The Broncos head coach is aware of the possibility of distraction and is striving to keep his focus sharp on the Saints.
“It will be unique," Payton said. "I think those around us know how challenging the short week is as compared to as if it was a full week. Certainly, there will be emotions going back there with players, but I do think that comes up quite a bit in our league. With players, and in this case, certainly the amount of time I was there, I understand it."
Caesars Superdome can get loud. In the wake of Payton's faux 'retirement' at the end of the 2021 season, many Saints fans feel spurned that their winningest head coach all-time would abandon the team one season after Drew Brees hung up his cleats, only to reemerge a year later with the Broncos.
The demands of the short-week turnaround has been beneficial to Payton in one sense; it's prevented him from dwelling too much on the emotions of returning back to New Orleans.
"We have to deal with the crowd noise," Payton said. "That place is loud, and you guys know that. Fortunately, it’s a short week because I haven’t had [a] chance to dive into all the other stuff."
By "other stuff," Payton means the emotions and revenge storylines. Adding to the possibility of distraction, Brees will be honored at the game, only adding to the pressure and gravity of the moment.
"Drew is going into their Hall of Fame," Payton said. "They also have a ring of honor, so that’s a separate event [and] soon the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I have already reached out to him, congratulated him and said, ‘This is the first of many.’"
Indeed, Brees' lifelong football voyage is destined to end in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. It'll be difficult for Payton to walk the line of celebrating his friend and former pupil and figuring out how to beat the Saints in their house.
"I say this: it’s about the game. It’s about the win," Payton said. "The significance of us playing our best football on a short week and it’s about our team. I’ll address that with them tomorrow morning and [say], ‘Hey, let’s understand the significance of getting our fourth win.’ I think that’s the number one thing and then go from there.”
The Broncos' loss to the Chargers dropped them back down to .500 at 3-3. Another hard-fought road win would put the Broncos at 4-3 with the chance to heal up and galvanize during their 'mini-bye' — a 10-day stretch between Week 7 and Week 8.
Amid Denver's search for offensive consistency, the defense is poised to take on the Saints without No. 1 cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who's in the NFL's concussion protocol and unlikely to play. Considering all the unique obstacles and challenges this week, it'll be a miracle if the Broncos come out of the Bayou victorious.
But Payton prides himself on being unpredictable, so discount the Broncos at your peril. Payton's squad is 2-1 on the road this year.
